DeFi Crypto Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Nears Completion of Phase 6 as Presale Allocation Tightens Toward Q1 2026

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Dec. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is entering a late stage of its token distribution as Phase 6 of the presale approaches full allocation. The update comes as the project continues progressing through its development roadmap and prepares for the next crypto milestones scheduled ahead of Q1 2026.





Presale Enters Its Final Stretch

The Mutuum Finance presale began in early 2025 with a structured, phase-based distribution model. The MUTM token initially launched at $0.01 and has advanced through predefined pricing stages rather than reacting to open-market volatility. As of Phase 6, the token price stands at $0.035, reflecting a 250% increase since the first phase.

Phase 6 is now close to full allocation, leaving limited availability at the current price level. Each phase carries a fixed token allocation, and once a phase is completed, the price automatically advances to the next tier. This structure has resulted in gradual supply tightening as the presale progresses.

According to current figures, Mutuum Finance has raised approximately $19.30M during the presale and attracted more than 18,400 holders. These numbers indicate continued participation as the project moves through the later stages of its distribution.

Token Supply and Distribution Breakdown

Mutuum Finance has defined a total supply of 4B MUTM tokens. Of this amount, 45.5%, equivalent to 1.82B tokens, is allocated to the presale. To date, roughly 820M tokens have already been distributed.

This allocation model is designed to establish a broad base of early participants before the protocol enters public testing. By spacing distribution across multiple stages, the project has aimed to manage supply flow while maintaining predictable pricing.

MUTM tokens can be acquired through card payments, a feature that has supported accessibility throughout the presale period. This option allows participation without the need for decentralized exchanges or on-chain swapping tools, which has contributed to consistent holder growth.

Engagement has remained active as Phase 6 approaches completion. One mechanism supporting this activity is the 24-hour leaderboard, which rewards the top crypto daily contributor with $500 in MUTM. The leaderboard resets daily and requires at least one transaction to qualify.

This feature has helped maintain visible participation even as remaining allocation narrows. Activity levels during late-stage phases are often monitored closely, as they can reflect how demand behaves when supply becomes constrained.





Protocol Development and Roadmap Progress

Beyond token distribution, Mutuum Finance continues advancing through Roadmap Phase 2, which focuses on finalizing the protocol’s core infrastructure. The project is developing a decentralized lending and borrowing system designed to operate through smart contracts rather than intermediaries.

The protocol uses a dual lending framework. One component allows users to supply assets into pooled markets and receive mtTokens, which represent their deposit positions. These mtTokens increase in redeemable value as borrowers repay interest.

The second component supports structured borrowing, where users access liquidity by providing collateral under predefined interest rate models and Loan-to-Value parameters. Liquidation mechanisms are embedded into the contracts to manage risk if collateral values fall below required thresholds.

Roadmap Phase 2 includes completing these smart contracts, refining interest rate logic, and ensuring coordination between the protocol’s back-end and front-end systems.

V1 Testnet Timeline

Mutuum Finance has confirmed that its V1 protocol will launch on the Sepolia Testnet in Q4 2025. The V1 release is expected to introduce the Liquidity Pool, mtToken system, Debt Token, and Liquidator Bot. ETH and USDT are planned as the initial supported assets for lending, borrowing, and collateral.

The testnet launch represents the first opportunity for users to interact with the protocol in a live environment using test assets. Feedback from this phase is typically used to validate functionality and identify areas for refinement before subsequent releases.

Security preparation remains a key focus as the project approaches V1. Mutuum Finance has completed a CertiK audit, achieving a 90/100 Token Scan score. In addition, the team has confirmed that Halborn Security is reviewing the finalized lending and borrowing contracts under formal analysis.

To further strengthen the codebase, Mutuum Finance operates a $50K bug bounty program aimed at identifying potential vulnerabilities. These layered security measures are intended to reduce risk prior to public testing and broader usage.

Stablecoin and Layer-2 Plans

The Mutuum Finance roadmap also outlines future components beyond the initial V1 release. One planned feature is a protocol-native stablecoin. According to project information, this stablecoin is expected to be backed by interest generated within the system rather than by external reserves.

Layer-2 expansion is another planned development. Deploying on Layer-2 networks can reduce transaction costs and improve execution speed, which may be relevant for lending protocols that involve frequent interactions such as deposits, repayments, and liquidations.

Oracle infrastructure is also part of the design. Mutuum Finance plans to rely on Chainlink price feeds, supported by fallback and aggregated sources, to ensure accurate collateral valuation and liquidation logic as protocol activity grows.

With Phase 6 nearing full allocation, Mutuum Finance is approaching the final portion of its current presale stage. The combination of tightening token availability, ongoing development progress, and upcoming testnet deployment places the project at a transitional point in its roadmap.