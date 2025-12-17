Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Advances Through Roadmap Phase 2 with Phase 6 99% Allocated and over $19.4M Raised

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Dec. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the top crypto market continues to filter out short-term narratives, attention is increasingly drawn to projects that are quietly reaching important internal milestones. These moments often matter more than market noise, especially for DeFi protocols that rely on structure, liquidity, and timing rather than speculation. Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is now entering such a phase as development advances and token allocation tightens, placing the project at a notable point in its roadmap.





What Mutuum Finance Is Building

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is a new crypto project focused on building a decentralized lending and borrowing protocol. The platform is designed to allow users to supply assets, earn yield, and access liquidity directly through smart contracts, without intermediaries.

At its core, the protocol uses a dual lending structure. One side enables pooled lending, where users deposit assets into shared liquidity pools. In return, suppliers receive mtTokens, which represent their deposit position. These mtTokens increase in redeemable value as borrowers repay interest, allowing yield to accrue automatically over time.

The borrowing side of the protocol allows users to access liquidity by providing collateral. Interest rates adjust based on utilization, while risk is controlled through predefined Loan-to-Value parameters and automated liquidation rules. This structure is intended to balance capital efficiency with protocol safety, a key requirement for any scalable DeFi crypto platform.

Alongside protocol development, participation has continued to grow. Mutuum Finance has now raised over $19.4M and attracted more than 18,400 holders. This combination of funding growth and expanding participation highlights sustained interest as the project progresses through its roadmap.

Token Price, Phase Status, and Community Activity

The MUTM token entered the market in early 2025 at an initial price of $0.01. Since then, it has followed a structured, phase-based pricing model rather than open market volatility. The token is currently priced at $0.035, representing a 250% increase since the presale began.

Mutuum Finance is now in Phase 6, which has reached 99% allocation. Each phase has a fixed allocation and a predefined price. As phases complete, the price moves higher by design, creating a transparent progression for participants.

Community engagement has remained visible even as this stage nears completion. One feature supporting this activity is the 24-hour leaderboard, which rewards the top daily contributor with $500 in MUTM. This mechanism has helped maintain consistent participation as availability tightens.





Token Supply, Distribution, and Access

Mutuum Finance has defined a total token supply of 4B MUTM. Of this amount, 45.5%, or 1.82B tokens, are allocated to the presale. According to current data, approximately 820M tokens have already been sold.

This distribution model is designed to establish a broad base of early participants before the protocol enters public testing. By spreading allocation across multiple stages, the project has aimed to reduce concentration while gradually tightening supply as development advances.

Accessibility has also been a focus. MUTM can be acquired via card payments, allowing participation without relying on decentralized exchanges or advanced on-chain tools. This option has supported broader access during the later presale stages.

Roadmap Phase 2 Progress and V1 Preparation

Mutuum Finance is currently advancing through Roadmap Phase 2, which focuses on finalizing the protocol’s core infrastructure. This phase includes completing lending and borrowing smart contracts, refining interest rate logic, and ensuring liquidation mechanisms function as intended.

According to official updates, Phase 2 also involves internal testing and coordination between the protocol’s back-end contracts and front-end interface. This stage is critical for preparing the platform for public interaction.

The next major milestone is the V1 launch on the Sepolia Testnet, scheduled for Q4 2025. V1 is expected to introduce the Liquidity Pool, mtToken system, Debt Token, and Liquidator Bot. ETH and USDT are planned as the initial supported assets for lending, borrowing, and collateral.

For many observers, this transition from development into testnet deployment represents a meaningful shift. It marks the point where a project moves from building toward demonstrating functionality in a live environment.

Security remains a central part of Mutuum Finance’s development process. The project has completed an audit with CertiK, achieving a 90/100 Token Scan score. In addition, Halborn Security is reviewing the finalized lending and borrowing contracts under formal analysis.

Stablecoin and Layer-2 Plans

Beyond the initial V1 release, Mutuum Finance has outlined additional roadmap components designed to support long-term growth. One of these is a protocol-native stablecoin. According to available information, the stablecoin is expected to be backed by interest generated within the system rather than external reserves.

The roadmap also includes plans for Layer-2 expansion. Deploying on Layer-2 networks can reduce transaction costs and improve execution speed, which is especially relevant for lending protocols that involve frequent interactions such as deposits, repayments, and liquidations.

Oracle infrastructure is another key element of the design. Mutuum Finance plans to rely on Chainlink price feeds, supported by fallback and aggregated sources, to ensure accurate collateral valuation and liquidation logic as borrowing activity scales.

Phase 6 Nearing Completion and Market Attention

As Phase 6 reaches 99% allocation, remaining availability at the current price level is limited. Late-stage allocation often draws increased attention, particularly when combined with visible development progress and upcoming milestones.

Recent participation patterns suggest that interest has remained active rather than slowing as this phase closes. This behavior is often observed when projects approach the transition from presale into testnet readiness.

Within the broader DeFi sector, Mutuum Finance is positioning itself as a top crypto project focused on lending infrastructure rather than short-term market narratives. Its emphasis on structured rollout, predefined token distribution, and multiple security reviews reflects a measured approach to development.

With funding exceeding $19.4M, a holder base of more than 18,400, Phase 6 nearing full allocation, and Roadmap Phase 2 advancing toward completion, Mutuum Finance is entering a period where execution milestones are becoming increasingly important.