DP World Invests Over US$90 Million in Port Security in the Dominican Republic

SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic, Dec. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DP World has invested more than US$90 million to strengthen port terminal security in the Dominican Republic, reinforcing the country’s leadership as one of the Caribbean’s most secure, efficient, and trusted logistics gateways. The cumulative investment – made over the course of DP World’s more than two decades of operations in the Dominican Republic – supports advanced physical and digital security systems, specialized personnel training, and enhanced collaboration with national and international authorities.

These long-term investments reflect DP World’s broader Americas strategy to elevate supply chain integrity across the region and strengthen resilience against evolving global security threats. The effort aligns with DP World’s recent security initiative in Ecuador, where the company partnered with SERPAZ Carga Segura to modernize export-control processes and reinforce safe, compliant trade corridors throughout Latin America.

Building a Security Model That Sets a Regional Benchmark

DP World in the Dominican Republic maintains a comprehensive Security Management System that integrates prevention, monitoring, response, and investigation capabilities across the terminal. This model is underpinned by strategic collaboration with the Ministry of Defense, the Specialized Port Security Corps (CESEP), the General Directorate of Customs (DGA), the General Directorate of Migration, the National Drug Control Directorate (DNCD), and international agencies.

Manuel Martinez, CEO of DP World in the Dominican Republic, said: “Security is fundamental to the trust that enables global trade, and our investment reflects that responsibility. By strengthening our security infrastructure and deepening collaboration with authorities, we are not only protecting cargo — we are reinforcing the Dominican Republic’s role as one of the most reliable and competitive logistics hubs in the Caribbean. These efforts support safer, more transparent supply chains for our customers and for the region.”

Advanced Technologies to Protect Cargo and Enhance Transparency

As part of its cumulative investments, DP World has strengthened operational and technological capabilities with:

Three Rapiscan Eagle® P60 scanners, acquired at approximately US$3 million each, enabling 100% scanning of the country’s imported and exported cargo

High-throughput non-intrusive inspection capacity of up to 70 scans per hour

More than US$20 million invested in AI-enabled video analytics, real-time alert systems, and a modern CCTV control room supported by roughly 400 high-resolution cameras

Over US$2 million invested in specialized training for security personnel

A digital security program based on “defense in depth,” with US$1–1.5 million invested in multilayer cybersecurity protections





These capabilities are reinforced by DP World’s adherence to the world’s most rigorous port and supply chain security standards. The terminal operates under a suite of global certifications covering port facility protection, cargo inspection, customs compliance, and prevention of illicit activities — ensuring transparency, integrity, and alignment with international best practices.

A Secure and Connected Gateway for Global Trade

With maritime connectivity to 154 countries and a Liner Shipping Connectivity Index of 38.26, DP World’s Caucedo terminal is the Dominican Republic’s leading logistics hub for imports, exports, and transshipment activity. Its advanced security framework strengthens the country’s competitiveness and reliability at a time when manufacturers and shippers are seeking more secure and diversified supply chains across the Americas.

