Defiance ETFs Announces Closure of JPX, XPM, and VIXI Funds

NEW YORK, Dec. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tidal Financial Group and Defiance ETFs today announced their decision to close and liquidate three exchange-traded funds: the Defiance Daily Target 2X Long JPM ETF (Nasdaq: JPX), the Defiance Daily Target 2X Long PM ETF (Nasdaq: XPM), and the Defiance Enhanced Long Vol ETF (Nasdaq: VIXI).

The Board of Trustees of Tidal Trust II and Defiance ETFs approved this action as part of Defiance’s ongoing review of its product lineup and its commitment to offering investors a focused suite of strategies aligned with evolving market needs.

The final day of trading for JPX, XPM, and VIXI on the Nasdaq will be Tuesday, December 23, 2025. After market close on this date, the funds will no longer accept creation orders. Shareholders who continue to hold shares as of each fund’s liquidation date, Wednesday, December 31, 2025, will have their shares automatically redeemed for cash at the funds’ net asset value (NAV) on the liquidation date.

Defiance encourages all shareholders to consult their financial or tax advisors regarding the implications of these liquidations on their individual circumstances.

About Tidal Financial Group

