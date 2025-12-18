Rocket Lab Executes Successful Launch of STP-S30 Mission for the Department of War

LONG BEACH, Calif., Dec. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rocket Lab Corporation (Nasdaq: RKLB) (“Rocket Lab” or “the Company”), a global leader in launch services and space systems, today successfully launched the STP-S30 mission for the U.S. Space Force’s (USSF) Space Systems Command (SSC) – completing the launch five months ahead of schedule and playing a critical role in advancing technologies that ensure U.S. superiority in space.

The launch, named ‘Don’t Be Such A Square’, lifted off from Rocket Lab Launch Complex 2 (LC-2) at the Mid-Atlantic Regional Spaceport (MARS) on Wallops Island, Virginia on December 18 at 12:03 a.m. (05:03 UTC) to deploy four DiskSat spacecraft to a 550km low Earth orbit for Department of War’s (DoW) Space Test Program (STP). Managed by SSC’s System Delta 89 (SYD 89) Capability Development Branch led by Lt Col Cesar Rodriguez, developed by The Aerospace Corporation (Aerospace), and funded by the National Aeronautics and Space Administration’s (NASA) Small Spacecraft & Distributed Systems program, based at NASA’s Ames Research Center in California’s Silicon Valley within the agency’s Space Technology Mission Directorate at NASA Headquarters in Washington, DiskSat is a proposed alternative to CubeSat satellites to improve the build, integration, and cost of future small satellite missions and unlock new possibilities across commercial, government, and defense applications.

‘Don’t Be Such A Square’ is the latest showcase of Rocket Lab’s flexibility and agile launch capabilities. Working alongside the USSF’s Rocket Systems Launch Program (RSLP), Rocket Lab executed the mission five months ahead of schedule. RSLP awarded STP-S30 to Rocket Lab in April 2024 using the Orbital Services Program (OSP-4) contract.

Rocket Lab has delivered an affordable, responsive, and reliable launch solution to the USSF and its civil and industry partners that remains unmatched across dedicated commercial small launch. ‘Don’t Be Such A Square’ completes a run of four launches in the past three months from Rocket Lab’s LC-2 launch in Virginia, each serving national security and defense technology advancement objectives for the DoW.

Rocket Lab founder and CEO, Sir Peter Beck, says: “Rocket Lab’s speed, streamlined operations, and reliability were on full display with this flawless Electron launch for STP-S30, and we’re proud to be strengthening the nation’s space capabilities. We’re meeting the space access demands of the U.S. Space Force with our consistent execution, and this launch is another proud moment in Rocket Lab’s long history of successful missions for defense, national security, and commercial space users.”

Lt. Col. Brian Shimek, Director, Department of War Space Test Program, says: "We are immensely proud of this collaboration with Rocket Lab, the Capability Development Branch, National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), The Aerospace Corporation, and the Rocket Systems Launch Program. Their exceptional teamwork and dedication have made this achievement possible. Proving these advanced technologies in the space environment is a critical step towards their integration into future operational Space Force systems, ensuring our nation maintains its edge in space. Accelerating this launch by five months underscores our commitment to rapidly delivering innovative capabilities to the Space Force. This achievement is a testament to the dedication and expertise of the entire STP-S30 team."

‘Don’t Be Such A Square’ was also Electron’s 20th launch of the year and 78th mission overall, further extending Rocket Lab’s new annual launch record. Details for Rocket Lab’s next Electron launch of 2025 will be announced in the coming days.

