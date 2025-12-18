DeFi Protocol Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Confirms Continued Halborn Security Review Ahead of Phase 7

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Dec. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Development updates often arrive quietly before major transitions. Teams tighten processes, review code, and prepare systems for the next crypto stage. For DeFi projects, these moments matter because they tend to arrive just before wider visibility increases.





Mutuum Finance (MUTM) has entered that phase. The project has confirmed that its security review with Halborn Security is ongoing as it prepares to move beyond its current allocation stage. While the update itself is technical, the timing has drawn attention from observers tracking new crypto projects that are nearing a shift in momentum.

What Mutuum Finance Is Building

Mutuum Finance is a DeFi crypto protocol focused on decentralized lending and borrowing. Its goal is to create a system where users can supply assets, earn yield, and borrow against collateral using rules that respond to real market demand.

The platform is built around a dual lending structure. Capital can flow into lending pools where interest adjusts based on utilization, while borrowers access funds under defined risk parameters. Collateral requirements, Loan-to-Value limits, and liquidation thresholds are designed to keep the system balanced as prices change.

A central feature of this design is mtTokens. When users supply assets, they receive mtTokens that represent their position. These tokens grow in value as interest accrues, linking returns directly to protocol activity rather than fixed rewards.

This approach has helped Mutuum Finance attract early participation. Since early 2025, the project has raised approximately $19.4M and grown to more than 18,500 holders. These figures suggest steady adoption rather than short-term spikes, which many market commentators see as a healthier signal for a top crypto project still in development.

Token Price and Early Growth

The MUTM token follows a phased distribution model. The presale began in early 2025 with a starting price of $0.01. Since then, the token has moved through multiple stages, reaching a current price of $0.035 in Phase 6.

This progression represents a 250% increase from the initial phase. The rise has been gradual and structured, with each phase offering a fixed allocation at a higher price. Phase 6 is now more than 99% allocated, indicating that remaining access at this level is limited.

Alongside price movement, community engagement has remained active. Mutuum Finance runs a 24-hour leaderboard that rewards the top daily contributor with $500 in MUTM. This system encourages ongoing participation rather than one-time involvement, which helps sustain activity during later stages of distribution.





Security Review and Development Status

Security remains a key focus as the project moves forward. Mutuum Finance has completed a CertiK Token Scan with a score of 90/100, offering an external review of token structure and basic risk factors.

At the same time, Halborn Security is conducting an independent audit of the lending and borrowing contracts. According to updates shared by the team, the codebase is finalized and under formal analysis. This review covers core protocol logic, including borrowing behavior and liquidation mechanics.

A $50k bug bounty program has also been announced to encourage external review of potential code vulnerabilities. Together, these steps are part of a broader effort to prepare the protocol for public testing and further exposure.

V1 Launch, Phase 2 and Market Attention

Looking ahead, Mutuum Finance has outlined clear development milestones . According to official statements from the Mutuum Finance (MUTM) team on X, V1 of the lending and borrowing protocol is scheduled for the Sepolia testnet in Q4 2025. This release will include liquidity pools, mtTokens, debt tokens, and an automated liquidator bot. ETH and USDT are planned as the initial supported assets.

The project’s roadmap also references Phase 2 development, which expands on the initial release and introduces additional features and refinements. While details are still emerging, this phase is expected to build on the core lending framework rather than shift direction.

For observers, the alignment of several factors is notable. A security audit in progress. A distribution phase nearing completion. A testnet launch window defined. These elements often draw attention as projects move from early development into more visible stages.

Position Within the DeFi Landscape

Mutuum Finance operates in a competitive DeFi crypto environment, where lending protocols continue to evolve. Its focus on structured lending, usage-linked incentives, and layered security places it among new crypto projects preparing for broader participation.

As Phase 6 reaches full allocation and Phase 7 approaches, the project appears to be entering a new chapter. While outcomes depend on execution and market conditions, the current developments explain why Mutuum Finance is increasingly mentioned among top crypto projects to watch.

With Halborn Security’s review ongoing and V1 on the horizon, Mutuum Finance continues to advance through its roadmap at a steady pace. Further updates are expected as the project transitions into its next stage.

