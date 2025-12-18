Ethereum-Based Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Reaches 99% Phase 6 Allocation with Over 18,500 Holders

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Dec. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Momentum tends to show itself first in the numbers. Allocation tightens, participation grows, and access begins to narrow. When these signals appear together, they often mark a transition from quiet accumulation to urgency. That is the phase Mutuum Finance (MUTM) has now entered.





As of now, Phase 6 of Mutuum Finance is over 99% allocated. At the same time, the holder count has surpassed 18,500. These are not isolated metrics. Together, they paint a clear picture of demand accelerating as the project moves closer to its next crypto major milestones.

Presale Progress and Why Phase 6 Matters

Mutuum Finance launched its token sale in early 2025 with a clear, staged structure. Each phase was designed with a fixed token price and a defined allocation. As demand filled each stage, the price moved higher. This approach rewarded early participation while keeping distribution transparent.

The token began at $0.01 in Phase 1. It is now priced at $0.035 in Phase 6. That move represents a 250% increase from the initial stage. Importantly, this growth unfolded gradually, not through sudden spikes. That pattern often reflects accumulation rather than short-term excitement.

Phase 6 is now more than 99% allocated. This means only a very small portion of tokens remains available at the current price. Once this phase closes, the next stage will raise the MUTM price by nearly 20%, pushing it closer to the official launch price of $0.06.

For early participants, this pricing structure has meaningful implications. Phase 1 holders are positioned for up to 500% token appreciation relative to the launch price. Later participants enter at progressively higher levels, which naturally tightens upside as phases complete.

Capital Raised and Holder Growth

Alongside price progression, capital inflows have remained steady. Mutuum Finance has raised $19.4M to date. This level of funding places it among the more notable new cryptocurrency projects launched in 2025.

The holder base has grown in parallel. More than 18,500 wallets now hold MUTM. This figure matters because it reflects distributed participation rather than concentration. Broad holder growth often supports healthier market behavior after launch, as tokens are less likely to be controlled by a narrow group.

Tokens distributed so far also highlight the pace of demand. Out of a fixed total supply of 4B MUTM, about 45.5% was allocated for early distribution. That equals roughly 1.82B tokens. More than 820M tokens have already been sold, meaning a large share of the early allocation is gone before the protocol goes live.





What Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Is Building

The presale demand is closely tied to what the protocol aims to deliver. Mutuum Finance is building a decentralized lending and borrowing platform designed around real use.

Users will be able to supply assets and earn yield, or borrow against collateral under rules that adapt to market conditions. Interest rates respond to utilization, collateral requirements reflect asset risk, and liquidation mechanisms protect the system if prices move sharply.

A key part of this design is mtTokens. When users supply assets, they receive mtTokens that represent their position and grow in value as interest accrues. These mtTokens can be staked in the safety module, linking participation directly to protocol incentives.

The buy-and-distribute mechanism strengthens this link. MUTM purchased on the open market is redistributed to users who stake mtTokens in the safety module. As lending activity increases, protocol revenue increases, and market demand follows. This creates a feedback loop where usage supports token demand.

Development Timeline and Security Signals

According to official statements from the Mutuum Finance (MUTM) team on X, V1 of the lending and borrowing protocol is scheduled for the Sepolia testnet in Q4 2025. Core components include liquidity pools, mtTokens, debt tokens, and an automated liquidator bot. ETH and USDT will be the first supported assets.

Security preparation has been visible throughout development. Mutuum Finance has completed a CertiK Token Scan with a score of 90/100. This provides an external signal around token structure and design.

In addition, an independent audit by Halborn Security is currently in progress. Halborn is reviewing the finalized lending and borrowing contracts under formal analysis. A $50k bug bounty focused on code vulnerabilities adds another layer of review ahead of testing.

These steps are often taken shortly before protocols move from development into broader exposure. For many investors, this timing aligns closely with rising allocation pressure.

With Phase 6 over 99% allocated, the current $0.035 price is close to expiring. The next phase will lift the entry price again, continuing the structured progression toward launch.

This combination of factors drives urgency. A defined supply. Rising prices between phases. Growing holder count. Visible development progress. Together, they reduce hesitation and increase the cost of waiting.

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) has reached a point where its numbers speak clearly. Over $19.4M raised. More than 18,500 holders. Phase 6 over 99% allocated. A token price that has already moved 250% from its starting level.

At the same time, V1 is approaching, security reviews are underway, and the protocol’s core mechanics are moving toward public testing. This alignment of demand, development, and timing is why attention has sharpened around MUTM.

As Phase 6 closes, the opportunity to access Mutuum Finance’s altcoin at $0.035 is nearly gone. For many observers, that marks the end of quiet accumulation and the beginning of a far more competitive stage.