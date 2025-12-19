Bekaert: Transparency Law

Transparency Law

Disclosure in accordance with the Law of 2 May 2007

Pursuant to Articles 15 §1 and 18 §1 of the Law of 2 May 2007 on the disclosure of major holdings in issuers whose shares are admitted to trading on a regulated market, NV Bekaert SA (“Bekaert”) publishes the following information:

Status as of 15 December 2025

Basic data

Total capital: € 159 782 000.00

Total number of securities conferring voting rights: 51 315 868 shares

Total number of voting rights (the denominator): 51 315 868

(one voting right per share)

Reason for the changes

On 15 December 2025, Bekaert cancelled 523 593 shares that had been repurchased by Kepler Cheuvreux on Bekaert’s behalf between 18 September 2025 and 10 December 2025 as part of its share buyback program. Following this cancellation, the total number of outstanding shares decreased from 51 839 461 to 51 315 868.

Thresholds set by the Articles of Association

According to Article 12 of the Articles of Association, the provisions of Articles 6 through 17 of the Act apply not only to the legal thresholds of 5 % and of each multiple of 5%, but also to the thresholds of 3% and 7.50%.

Notifications

The notifications should be transmitted to both Bekaert and the FSMA. The FSMA recommends transmitting the notifications electronically to the e-mail address trp.fin@fsma.be.

It is recommended to transmit notifications to Bekaert electronically as well, to the attention of isabelle.vandervekens@bekaert.com.

