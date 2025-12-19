19 December 2025

HARGREAVE HALE AIM VCT PLC

(the “Company”)

Record Date for Special and Final Dividends

Further to the announcement of the Annual Report and Accounts of the Company for the year ended 30 September 2025, the record date for the special dividend of 2.00 pence per ordinary share and, subject to approval at the 2026 Annual General Meeting, the record date for the final dividend of 1.00 pence per ordinary share will be 9 January 2026, the corresponding ex-dividend date will be 8 January 2026 and the payment date will be 13 February 2026.

The last date for receipt of elections in respect of the Dividend Re-investment scheme (“DRIS”) is 23 January 2026 and a further announcement on the DRIS will be released in due course.

END

LEI: 213800LRYA19A69SIT31