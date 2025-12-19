New Crypto Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Advances Roadmap Execution With Phase 7 Now Underway

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Dec. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mutuum Finance (MUTM) , a new crypto project in the decentralized finance sector, has confirmed that Phase 7 of its token distribution is now underway. The update follows the near completion of Phase 6 and marks continued progress across both development and distribution milestones. The project remains focused on building a lending and borrowing protocol while preparing for upcoming testnet activity.

The Phase 7 transition reflects the structured approach Mutuum Finance has used since the start of its roadmap. Each phase is tied to defined pricing and allocation levels, allowing the project to move forward in measured steps rather than sudden changes.

Overview of Mutuum Finance (MUTM)

Mutuum Finance is a DeFi crypto protocol designed to support decentralized lending and borrowing. The platform aims to allow users to supply assets, earn yield, and borrow against collateral under a framework that responds to market demand.

The protocol operates through dual lending markets. One market allows users to supply assets into liquidity pools, while another supports direct borrowing under defined interest rate rules. Interest rates adjust based on utilization, helping balance liquidity between lenders and borrowers.

Collateral requirements and liquidation thresholds are set to manage risk as asset prices fluctuate. These mechanisms are intended to help maintain protocol stability during periods of volatility.

mtTokens are a core part of the Mutuum Finance design. When users supply assets to the protocol, they receive mtTokens that represent their share in the lending pool. These tokens increase in value as interest accrues from borrowing activity.

Presale Status and Distribution Data

Mutuum Finance began its token distribution in early 2025 using a phased structure. Each phase introduced a fixed price and a limited allocation of tokens.

The token launched at $0.01 and progressed through several stages, reaching a price of $0.035 by the end of Phase 6. Since the beginning of the distribution, MUTM has recorded a 250% increase in price through these stages. The official launch price is set at $0.06.

As Phase 7 begins, the project reports that approximately $19.4M has been raised. The holder count has grown to more than 18,500 wallets.

The total supply of MUTM is fixed at 4B tokens. Of this amount, 45.5% was allocated for early distribution, equal to roughly 1.82B tokens. To date, more than 820M tokens have been sold as part of this process.

Development Progress and Security Reviews

Development work continues alongside token distribution. According to statements shared by the Mutuum Finance (MUTM) team on X , the first version of the lending and borrowing protocol is scheduled to launch on the Sepolia testnet in Q4 2025.

The V1 release is expected to include liquidity pools, mtTokens, debt tokens, and an automated liquidator bot. ETH and USDT are planned as the initial assets available for lending, borrowing, and collateral.

Security preparation remains an important part of the roadmap. Mutuum Finance has completed a CertiK Token Scan, receiving a score of 90/100. This review focuses on token structure and baseline risk indicators.

In addition, Halborn Security is conducting an independent audit of the lending and borrowing contracts. The project team has stated that the codebase is finalized and currently under formal analysis.

Infrastructure Plans

Looking beyond the initial release, Mutuum Finance has outlined plans to introduce a stablecoin backed by borrower interest. This stable asset is designed to integrate with the lending system and support lower-volatility use cases.

The roadmap also includes potential expansion to layer-2 networks. Deploying on layer-2 infrastructure is intended to reduce transaction costs and improve speed, which may support higher activity levels as the protocol grows.

Accurate pricing is another focus area. The protocol design anticipates the use of decentralized oracle infrastructure, including Chainlink data feeds. Fallback and aggregated data sources are also under consideration to support consistent price updates.

Position Within the DeFi Market

Mutuum Finance enters a competitive DeFi crypto environment where lending protocols continue to evolve. By focusing on structured lending, phased distribution, and multiple security reviews, the project aims to establish a stable foundation before wider adoption.

As Phase 7 moves forward, Mutuum Finance continues to execute its roadmap while preparing for upcoming testnet milestones. Further updates are expected as development progresses and additional phases are completed.

For observers tracking next crypto projects within decentralized finance, Mutuum Finance represents a protocol advancing through its planned stages with a defined focus on lending infrastructure and system stability.