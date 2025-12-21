Bitcoin Munari Moves Forward With Early Launch After Meeting Key Milestones





The project confirms a December 28 token launch as it transitions from presale distribution into network operations and validator participation.

HELSINKI, Dec. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitcoin Munari has confirmed that its public token launch will take place on December 28, following the completion of several internal milestones earlier than originally scheduled. The decision brings forward the project’s transition from presale distribution into its operational phase, where network participation and on-chain activity become the primary focus.

The launch follows the conclusion of Bitcoin Munari’s final presale window, closing the distribution phase and initiating the next stage of network deployment.

Early Launch Signals Shift From Planning to Network Operation

The December 28 listing marks the point at which Bitcoin Munari moves beyond structured distribution and into active operation. While development continues beyond launch, the focus changes from preparation to execution, including liquidity provisioning, validator onboarding, and the introduction of staking and governance systems.

According to the project, the decision to proceed earlier than initially outlined reflects alignment across deployment, coordination, and readiness requirements rather than a revision of scope. The launch establishes the baseline from which network participation begins.

Validator Participation Becomes Core Post-Launch Mechanism

Following launch, Bitcoin Munari’s network design centers on validator participation. Validator rewards are sourced from a long-term allocation pool and distributed gradually over a ten-year period, tying BTCM ownership to ongoing network operation instead of short-term market activity.

This structure is intended to shift a portion of circulating supply into bonded participation, reinforcing network security while introducing longer-term incentive alignment between validators and token holders.

Defined Participation Paths for BTCM Holders

Bitcoin Munari outlines several participation options designed to accommodate different levels of technical involvement and stake size. Full validator operation requires a minimum stake of 10,000 BTCM alongside dedicated hardware, while mobile validation is supported through a lightweight Android client with a 1,000 BTCM minimum stake.

For holders who prefer not to operate infrastructure, delegation is available starting from 100 BTCM, allowing participation in validator rewards without direct operational responsibility.

These pathways establish multiple entry points into network activity following listing. Validator rewards are distributed based on stake weight, uptime, and overall network participation.

Token Supply and Architecture Remain Fixed

Bitcoin Munari operates with a capped supply of 21 million BTCM, initially issued as a Solana SPL token. The public presale accounted for 53% of total supply, distributed without vesting and unlocked at launch.

The roadmap includes a transition to an independent Layer-1 blockchain in 2027, built around delegated proof-of-stake consensus and EVM-compatible smart contracts. Optional protocol-level privacy features are included in the planned architecture.

During the presale period, Bitcoin Munari completed independent third-party reviews of its smart contracts and organizational structure. These include the Solidproof smart contract audit , the Spy Wolf audit , and the Spy Wolf KYC verification for the development team. These materials form part of the documentation available as the project enters its operational phase.

About Bitcoin Munari

Bitcoin Munari is a digital asset initiative built around a phased rollout that begins on Solana and transitions to an independent Layer-1 blockchain in 2027. The network operates with a fixed supply of 21 million BTCM and supports delegated proof-of-stake validation, EVM-compatible smart contracts, optional privacy features, and long-term network participation through validator and delegation mechanisms.

For more information, visit the official channels:

Official website — https://bitcoinmunari.com

Twitter/X — https://x.com/BTCMunari

Telegram — https://t.me/BTCMunari

Contact Name:

Mikael Kotila

marketing@bitcoinmunari.com

Disclaimer: This content is provided by Bitcoin Munari. The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this content are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform or its publisher. We do not endorse, verify, or guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any information presented. We do not guarantee any claims, statements, or promises made in this article. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, or trading advice. Investing in crypto and mining-related opportunities involves significant risks, including the potential loss of capital. It is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone, and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved. Seek independent advice if necessary. Speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. Readers are strongly encouraged to conduct their own research and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. However, due to the inherently speculative nature of the blockchain sector—including cryptocurrency, NFTs, and mining—complete accuracy cannot always be guaranteed. Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release. In the event of any legal claims or charges against this article, we accept no liability or responsibility. Globenewswire does not endorse any content on this page.

Legal Disclaimer: This media platform provides the content of this article on an "as-is" basis, without any warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied. We assume no responsibility for any inaccuracies, errors, or omissions. We do not assume any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information presented herein. Any concerns, complaints, or copyright issues related to this article should be directed to the content provider mentioned above.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/82ed8b73-3a4c-48f3-972f-622385db0590