Bitcoin Munari Final Presale Opens as Project Enters Execution Phase





Bitcoin Munari began its concluding presale window while shifting operational focus from planning to live market execution.

HELSINKI, Dec. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitcoin Munari has opened its final presale round, marking the point at which the initiative moves from preparatory stages into active execution ahead of its public token launch scheduled for December 28. The presale window runs from December 17 through December 23 and is priced at $0.015 per token.

Presale Activity Narrows as Execution Takes Priority

The final presale round has been introduced as a fixed, short-duration window rather than a continuation of earlier distribution phases. Once the period concludes on December 23, presale activity will end and access to BTCM will shift entirely to public trading.

Bitcoin Munari’s rollout was structured to reach this point without incremental extensions. With the presale now in its final days, the emphasis moves away from allocation and toward the mechanics of operating in a live market environment.

Pricing Anchors the Final Allocation Stage

The concluding presale round is priced at $0.015, reflecting its role as the last controlled allocation before market-based pricing begins. Earlier rounds were structured to support development and preparation, while the final round functions as a closing step rather than a fundraising expansion.

No adjustments to supply, issuance rules, or allocation ratios accompany the final presale phase. Tokens distributed during the presale will be available for public trading following the December 28 launch.

Token Supply and Network Economics Already Set

Bitcoin Munari operates with a fixed supply of 21 million BTCM, initially issued as a Solana SPL token. The public presale accounts for 53% of total supply, distributed without vesting and scheduled to unlock fully at launch.

A further 29% of supply is allocated to validator rewards and network security under a delegated proof-of-stake model, released gradually over a long-term schedule. Remaining allocations are designated for liquidity provisioning, the core development team under time-based vesting, and ecosystem growth initiatives. No inflationary issuance mechanisms are included.

Validator Framework Defines Post-Launch Participation

Following launch, Bitcoin Munari’s development path centers on validator participation and network operation. The roadmap includes a transition to an independent Layer-1 blockchain in 2027, where delegated proof-of-stake consensus will govern validation and governance.

Validator participation requires BTCM to be locked, removing tokens from circulation and aligning network security with long-term incentives. EVM-compatible smart contracts and optional protocol-level privacy features are included in the planned mainnet architecture.

“With the presale entering its final stage, the emphasis shifts to operating the system rather than distributing it,” a Bitcoin Munari spokesperson said. “The execution phase begins as the token moves toward open market trading.”

External Reviews Completed Ahead of Market Entry

During the presale period, Bitcoin Munari completed independent third-party reviews covering technical and organizational components. These include the Solidproof smart contract audit , the Spy Wolf audit , and the Spy Wolf KYC verification for the development team.

These materials remain available as Bitcoin Munari approaches its public launch.

About Bitcoin Munari

Bitcoin Munari is a digital asset initiative progressing through a staged rollout that begins on Solana and transitions to an independent Layer-1 blockchain in 2027. The network operates with a fixed supply of 21 million BTCM and supports EVM-compatible smart contracts, delegated proof-of-stake validation, optional privacy features, and a long-term development roadmap extending beyond initial market entry.

For more information, visit the official channels:

Official website — https://bitcoinmunari.com

Twitter/X — https://x.com/BTCMunari

Telegram — https://t.me/BTCMunari

