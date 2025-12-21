GeeFi's (GEE) Phase 3 Start Makes Headlines, Showing Strong Momentum With $180K Raised in One Day

KINGSTOWN, St. Vincent and Grenadines, Dec. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GeeFi's presale continues its impressive run as Phase 3 kicks off with immediate strength, raising over $180,000 shortly after its launch. This rapid influx of capital demonstrates sustained investor enthusiasm and highlights the market’s strong confidence in the project's vision.





The total funds raised have now surpassed $1.6 million, with more than 26 million GeeFi Tokens (GEE) sold to a growing global community.





A Functional Ecosystem Focused on Practical Use

GeeFi’s success is built on its commitment to delivering tangible products and real-world utility. The ecosystem is anchored by the non-custodial GeeFi Wallet, which is currently live and available for download on Android devices. To ensure universal accessibility, an iOS version of the wallet is also in active development. This wallet serves as the secure gateway to a full suite of integrated financial tools, including the upcoming GeeFi DEX for seamless trading and GeeFi Crypto Cards for real-world spending.

Accelerating Momentum into Phase 3

Raising $180,000 so quickly in Phase 3 signifies an acceleration of investor interest and reinforces the powerful momentum established in earlier stages. This surge validates the project’s strategic roadmap and the increasing demand for user-friendly crypto solutions that connect digital assets with everyday finance. As Phase 3 unfolds, the project’s consistent progress and proven ability to attract capital underscore its position as a high-potential player in the DeFi space.

\\

Strengthening Value for the Community

GeeFi's platform is structured to ensure that its community shares directly in its growth. The project offers a robust staking program with an Annual Percentage Rate (APR) of up to 55%, allowing token holders to generate a significant passive income stream. Furthermore, a popular referral program provides a 5% bonus for each new participant brought into the ecosystem, turning investors into active advocates. These incentives create a powerful system that rewards long-term holding and fosters a loyal, engaged user base.

Conclusion: A Strong Start to a New Chapter

The immediate success of Phase 3, marked by raising $180,000 in its early days, sets a strong precedent for this new stage of GeeFi’s journey. With total fundraising now exceeding $1.6 million and a clear path toward delivering its full product suite, GeeFi is well-positioned to capitalize on its momentum and deliver substantial value to its growing community of supporters.

