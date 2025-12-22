Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Reports Continued Development Progress with Halborn Security Ahead of V1 Protocol Launch

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Dec. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mutuum Finance , a new crypto project in the DeFi crypto sector, has reported continued progress across its development roadmap as it prepares for the upcoming V1 protocol launch. According to recent updates, core protocol features are being finalized while external security reviews with Halborn Security remain ongoing. At the same time, the project’s token distribution process continues to advance through its later stages.





The project positions itself as an Ethereum based lending protocol that aims to support structured borrowing and lending activity. As development moves closer to live testing, Mutuum Finance is transitioning from a build focused phase toward operational readiness.

What Mutuum Finance Is Building

Mutuum Finance is designed as a decentralized lending platform with two core market structures. The protocol focuses on predictable rules, transparent risk parameters, and asset backed lending logic.

The first structure consists of pooled lending markets. In these markets, users deposit supported assets into shared pools. In return, they receive mtTokens. These tokens represent the user’s share of the pool and increase in value as interest payments are collected from borrowers. This system allows lenders to earn yield without managing individual loans.

The second structure involves direct lending markets. Here, lenders and borrowers interact more directly, agreeing on loan terms such as duration, interest type, and collateral ratios. Loan to value limits and liquidation thresholds are applied to reduce systemic risk.

Together, these two models aim to serve different user preferences within the same protocol. Mutuum Finance has stated that this dual approach is intended to support both passive liquidity providers and users seeking customized lending terms.

mtTokens and Protocol Mechanics

mtTokens play a central role in the Mutuum Finance design. They are issued when users supply assets into pooled markets and act as interest bearing representations of those deposits. As borrowers repay loans with interest, the value of mtTokens increases.

This mechanism is designed to simplify yield tracking while maintaining transparency. Users can hold mtTokens or transfer them while retaining exposure to pool earnings. The protocol also plans to connect mtToken demand to broader system activity through internal incentives and fee distribution.

In addition, Mutuum Finance has outlined a buy and distribute model. Under this system, part of the protocol revenue is used to purchase MUTM tokens from the open market. These tokens are then distributed to mtToken holders. The stated goal is to align protocol usage with token level participation.





V1 Launch Preparation

Mutuum Finance has confirmed that its V1 protocol is targeted for launch on the Sepolia testnet in Q4 2025. This phase will allow users and developers to interact with the system in a controlled environment before any mainnet deployment.

V1 is expected to include core components such as lending pools, borrowing logic, mtToken issuance, debt tracking, and liquidation systems. ETH and USDT are planned as the initial supported assets. Testnet deployment is a common step for DeFi altcoin projects seeking to validate performance, identify issues, and gather user feedback before broader rollout.

Security remains a key focus as Mutuum Finance approaches V1. The project is currently undergoing an external audit with Halborn Security, a firm known for reviewing DeFi and blockchain protocols.

Halborn’s review covers smart contract logic, economic design, and potential attack vectors. Mutuum Finance has stated that contracts are finalized and under active review. Alongside this, the project has implemented additional internal testing and validation processes.

Mutuum Finance has also completed a CertiK token scan, receiving a score of 90 out of 100. A bug bounty program has been introduced to encourage independent security researchers to identify potential vulnerabilities.

Presale and Token Distribution Status

Alongside development, the MUTM token distribution continues through its structured presale process. The total supply of MUTM is capped at 4 billion tokens. Of this supply, 45.5 percent, or approximately 1.82 billion tokens, has been allocated to early distribution phases.

The presale began in early 2025 and has progressed through multiple pricing stages. Each stage features a fixed allocation and incremental price increase. The current token price is $0.035, compared with an initial price of $0.01 in the first phase.

According to available figures, the project has raised approximately $19.4 million and surpassed 18,600 holders. These numbers reflect steady participation across phases rather than concentration in a single period.

To support transparency and engagement, Mutuum Finance operates a 24 hour leaderboard that highlights daily contribution activity. Card payment options are also available, expanding access beyond crypto native users.

Positioning Within the DeFi Crypto Landscape

Mutuum Finance enters a competitive DeFi crypto environment where lending protocols play a central role. Its approach emphasizes structured risk parameters, dual market options, and gradual expansion rather than rapid feature rollout.

By focusing on audits, testnet deployment, and layered security reviews before full launch, the project follows a cautious development path. This approach is often favored by protocols that prioritize long term stability.

As a new crypto project moving toward operational testing, Mutuum Finance remains in a transitional phase. The coming V1 launch and continued security reviews will provide further insight into how the protocol performs under real usage conditions.

