New Crypto Protocol Mutuum Finance Update: MUTM Hits 300% as Roadmap Milestones Rollout

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Feb. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The top crypto market is paying close attention as a new DeFi protocol posts strong early performance while continuing to deliver on its roadmap. Mutuum Finance (MUTM) has surged by nearly 300% from its early presale levels, drawing interest from traders and long term investors who track utility driven crypto projects rather than short term hype. This price movement comes as the protocol reaches key development milestones and moves closer to broader market exposure.





This latest Mutuum Finance update highlights how steady progress, transparent development, and on-chain use cases can drive momentum. As roadmap milestones roll out and adoption grows, MUTM is quickly becoming one of the most discussed emerging cheap crypto protocols heading into 2026.

A Growing Financial Hub

Mutuum Finance is building a professional system for lending and borrowing on the Ethereum network. The protocol is designed to be open and transparent, with all activity managed by smart contracts instead of a bank or central authority. This approach allows users to earn yield on their crypto or borrow against it while keeping full control of their funds.

Because the system is code driven, it removes many of the delays and costs found in traditional finance. Transactions are automated, rules are clear, and access is not limited by location or intermediaries. The result is a faster and more efficient way for users to manage liquidity directly on chain.

The project has already shown massive growth. So far, it has raised over $20.4 million. This is a huge amount for a new project. It also has a community of more than 19,000 holders. These people are not just watching; they are actively taking part in the growth. This high number of holders shows that the market trusts what Mutuum is building. It is not just a small niche tool. It is becoming a major player in the 2026 DeFi space.

The 300% Surge and Presale Facts

One of the biggest stories is the MUTM price growth. The MUTM token started its journey in early 2025 at just $0.01. Since then, it has climbed steadily through several stages. Today, the project is in Phase 7, and the price is $0.04. This is a massive 300% increase from where it started. For those who joined early, the rewards have been great.

The presale is designed to be fair. The total supply of MUTM is fixed at 4 billion tokens. To make sure the community owns the project, 45.5% (1.82 billion tokens) is set aside for the presale. Reports show that over 840 million tokens have already been sold.

This means nearly half of the available supply is gone. Phase 7 is selling out much faster than previous stages. People are rushing to buy because the official launch price is set at $0.06. Buying at $0.04 now gives an immediate 50% advantage before the token even hits the open market.





The V1 Protocol Launch

Mutuum Finance stands out from many new crypto projects because it is already moving beyond promises and into execution. The project recently launched its V1 protocol on the Sepolia testnet, marking an important milestone on its roadmap. This step confirms that the technology lives in a test environment and is open for users to interact with and evaluate.

The V1 release includes the protocol’s core lending engine along with liquidity pools for major tokens such as ETH, WBTC, USDT, and LINK. Users can supply these pools and receive mtTokens, which act as yield bearing receipts. As borrowing activity generates interest, the value represented by mtTokens increases automatically.

The testnet also includes an automated liquidator bot, designed to monitor positions and handle under collateralized loans to help maintain system stability. Seeing these components operate together in real time has increased confidence in the project and demonstrates the team’s ability to deliver functional infrastructure rather than just plans.

Security and Last Chance

Large investors, often called "whales," are now moving into MUTM. Recent data shows single buys of over $175,000. These big players move in because the project is secure. Mutuum Finance has passed a full security audit by Halborn . This is one of the top security firms in the world.

To keep things exciting, the platform has a 24-hour leaderboard. The top daily buyer gets a $500 bonus in MUTM tokens. This has made the community very active. People are competing every day to get those extra rewards.

Joining is also very easy. You can pay with other cryptos or use a direct card purchase. This removes the stress of using complex exchanges. As Phase 7 nears its end, the window for the $0.04 price is closing. Once it sells out, the price will jump nearly 20% up to phase 8. With a working beta protocol and verified security, the momentum is higher than ever.