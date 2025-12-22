Bitcoin Munari Locks Final Presale Price at $0.015 And Launch Price At $6





Bitcoin Munari fixes its final presale and initial market pricing as it moves from distribution into live network operations ahead of its December 28 launch.

HELSINKI, Dec. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitcoin Munari is in the final stage of its presale, with BTCM currently priced at $0.015 and the window scheduled to close on December 23. The token is set to enter public trading on December 28, with a stated launch reference price of $6.

The presale is active and remains open until the end of the seven-day window, after which distribution will conclude and BTCM will trade solely on the open market.

Pricing Parameters Set Before Market Entry

The final presale round operates at a fixed price of $0.015 and runs through December 23 with no extensions planned. Once the window closes, presale distribution ends and access to BTCM shifts exclusively to public markets.

Alongside the presale price, Bitcoin Munari has disclosed a $6 reference price for its launch phase. The figure serves as a baseline for initial market entry, after which pricing will be determined by trading activity rather than predefined rounds.

Distribution Concludes Under Fixed Supply Rules

Bitcoin Munari operates with a capped supply of 21 million BTCM, issued initially as a Solana SPL token. 53% of total supply has been allocated to the public presale and distributed across fixed rounds with no vesting, unlocking in full at launch.

No changes to supply, issuance mechanics, or allocation ratios accompany the final presale. The supply framework remains unchanged as distribution winds down and trading approaches.

Validator Participation Defines Post-Launch Utility

BTCM’s role extends beyond secondary market trading once the token lists. 29% of total supply is reserved for validator rewards and network security, released gradually over a ten-year schedule.

Bitcoin Munari outlines multiple participation paths:

Full validators , requiring 10,000 BTCM and dedicated hardware

, requiring and dedicated hardware Mobile validators , requiring 1,000 BTCM via a lightweight Android client

, requiring via a lightweight Android client Delegation, available from 100 BTCM, allowing participation without operating infrastructure





Validator rewards are distributed based on stake weight and uptime. Tokens bonded through validation or delegation are locked for the duration of participation.

Launch Initiates Operational Phase

The December 28 launch marks the start of Bitcoin Munari’s operational phase, not the end of development. Post-launch activity includes liquidity provisioning, validator onboarding, and the rollout of staking and governance tooling.

The roadmap continues toward a transition to an independent Layer-1 blockchain in 2027, built around delegated proof-of-stake consensus, EVM-compatible smart contracts, and optional protocol-level privacy features.

“With the presale now in its final days, execution takes priority,” a Bitcoin Munari spokesperson said. “The network shifts from distribution to operation as BTCM moves into the public market.”

Independent Reviews Completed

Bitcoin Munari completed external assessments covering its smart contract code and team verification ahead of launch. The reviews include a Solidproof smart contract audit, an audit report by Spy Wolf, and a Spy Wolf KYC verification for the development team.

The assessments were completed during the presale phase and form part of the project’s technical disclosures ahead of public trading.

About Bitcoin Munari

Bitcoin Munari is a digital asset initiative built around a phased rollout that begins on Solana and transitions to an independent Layer-1 blockchain in 2027. The network operates with a fixed supply of 21 million BTCM and supports delegated proof-of-stake validation, EVM-compatible smart contracts, optional privacy features, and structured participation through validator and delegation mechanisms.

For more information, visit the official channels:

Official website — https://bitcoinmunari.com

Twitter/X — https://x.com/BTCMunari

Telegram — https://t.me/BTCMunari

Contact Name:

Mikael Kotila

marketing@bitcoinmunari.com

Disclaimer: This content is provided by Bitcoin Munari. The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this content are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform or its publisher. We do not endorse, verify, or guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any information presented. We do not guarantee any claims, statements, or promises made in this article. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, or trading advice.Investing in crypto and mining-related opportunities involves significant risks, including the potential loss of capital. It is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone, and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved. Seek independent advice if necessary. Speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. Readers are strongly encouraged to conduct their own research and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. However, due to the inherently speculative nature of the blockchain sector—including cryptocurrency, NFTs, and mining—complete accuracy cannot always be guaranteed.Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release. In the event of any legal claims or charges against this article, we accept no liability or responsibility.Globenewswire does not endorse any content on this page.

Legal Disclaimer: This media platform provides the content of this article on an "as-is" basis, without any warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied. We assume no responsibility for any inaccuracies, errors, or omissions. We do not assume any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information presented herein. Any concerns, complaints, or copyright issues related to this article should be directed to the content provider mentioned above.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ac26a1ec-6d57-4c9c-9379-d186ef287038