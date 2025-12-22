Kahuna Labs Names Customer Support Visionary Judith Platz as Field Chief Customer Officer to Help Redefine the Future of Enterprise Support with AI

SAN JOSE, Calif., Dec. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kahuna Labs, the Frontline Productivity Company, announced that Judith Platz has joined the company as Field Chief Customer Officer (CCO), a newly created role focused on partnering with the world’s most forward-leaning support and customer leaders to accelerate a new era of intelligent, AI-powered technical support.

Kahuna Labs Co-founder and CEO Sanjeev Gupta said, “I am absolutely thrilled to welcome Judith Platz to Kahuna Labs. Judith has been at the center of the most important shifts in customer support over the last two decades. As the industry's first Field Chief Customer Officer, Judith will partner with CCOs and Technical Support leaders around the globe to bring together the most visionary and forward-thinking ideas that will define the future of Technical Support and Enterprise Products' Success for the next decade. Together with John Ragsdale, Kahuna’s SVP of Marketing, we have the powerhouse of industry-defining thought leadership at Kahuna Labs.”

Platz is a widely respected executive in customer support and success, known for building and scaling high-performing, global organizations at the intersection of technology, operations, and customer outcomes. Her leadership spans senior roles at Oracle, Approva, MuleSoft, and Salesforce, where she served as Chief Success Officer/SVP of Salesforce Support and helped shape modern customer engagement at enterprise scale. Most recently, she served as Chief Customer Officer at SupportLogic, and previously as a Strategic Research and Advisory Leader at TSIA, advising organizations on support transformation, operating models, and measurable results.

Platz joins a group of seasoned industry veterans at Kahuna, including John Ragsdale, who joined Kahuna in July. With over 2 decades in Silicon Valley, Ragsdale has been a part of the fabric of customer service, CRM, and knowledge management technology, including roles at Answer Systems, Clarify/Nortel Networks, and Forrester Research. Most recently, he spent 19 years at TSIA as Distinguished Researcher, VP of Technology Ecosystems, helped launch the company’s research organization, and worked with hundreds of service executives on improving operations and leveraging technology for transformation.

As Field CCO, Platz will work across the industry: listening to the emerging priorities of support leaders, translating those needs into repeatable playbooks, and helping organizations operationalize AI responsibly to deliver tangible improvements in resolution speed, quality, and customer trust. She will also help guide Kahuna Labs’ voice in the market—advancing the company’s point of view on what “great” looks like in the next generation of enterprise support.

“Support is about to be reinvented,” said Judith Platz, Field Chief Customer Officer at Kahuna Labs. “For decades, teams have worked heroically inside systems that weren’t designed for today’s complexity. With AI, we have a once-in-a-generation opportunity to move from reactive ticket handling to an intelligent support nervous system where every interaction strengthens the next, engineers operate with real-time guidance, and customers get outcomes, not runarounds. Kahuna Labs is setting the pace for what that future looks like, and I’m excited to help customer leaders build it first and build it right.”

Kahuna AI is an enterprise support intelligence platform designed to help support organizations move beyond isolated workflows toward a more connected, continuously learning system of support—one that amplifies engineer expertise, strengthens operational consistency, and steadily improves every customer interaction over time.

With Platz’s appointment, Kahuna Labs reinforces its commitment to being a pacesetter in enterprise support—bringing together seasoned operational leadership and modern AI capabilities to help organizations transform frontline execution and elevate the customer experience.

