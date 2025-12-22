INVL Technology investor's calendar for 2026

INVL Technology plans to publish information to investors in 2026 in accordance with the following calendar:

4 March 2026 – Preliminary operating results for 2025;

3-7 April 2026 – Audited financial reports and annual management report;

30 April 2026 – Net Asset Value and factsheet for 3 months of 2026;

31 August 2026 – Net Asset Value and semi-annual management report for 6 months of 2026.;

30 October 2026 – Net Asset Value and factsheet for 9 months of 2026.

The person authorized to provide additional information:

Kazimieras Tonkūnas

INVL Technology Managing Partner

E-mail k.tonkunas@invltechnology.lt

