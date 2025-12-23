Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Raises Over $19.4M and Moves Through Roadmap Phase 2 with 18,600 Investors Base

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Dec. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In the crypto market, the most important moments often happen before broad attention arrives. Projects that focus on structure and delivery tend to reach key milestones quietly, then reprice once the market catches up. Mutuum Finance is now at one of those moments. Without relying on hype cycles, the project has progressed through its roadmap and attracted a large and growing community. This stage often marks the transition from early build phase to wider recognition.





Mutuum Finance (MUTM)

Mutuum Finance is a DeFi crypto designed around lending and borrowing. At a high level, the protocol allows users to supply assets and earn yield, while borrowers access liquidity by locking collateral. This creates a closed loop where usage grows as demand increases.

The focus is on structure. Borrowing terms are defined in advance. Collateral requirements are clear. Interest flows follow predictable rules. These design choices reduce uncertainty, which is why long term participants often favor this type of protocol over short lived trends.

As development has progressed, confidence has translated into steady participation. Mutuum Finance has now raised over $19.4M and built an investor base of more than 18,600 holders. This growth did not happen overnight. It developed over time, which many analysts see as a healthier signal for a new crypto entering its next stage.

MUTM Price Progress and Phase 6 Status

The MUTM token is currently priced at $0.035 and is in Phase 6 of its presale structure. More than 99% of this phase has already been allocated. The presale began in early 2025 at a much lower entry price. Since then, MUTM has recorded a 250% increase from its initial phase.

Each phase introduced a controlled price step up rather than sharp jumps. This approach allowed demand to build steadily while avoiding extreme volatility. The nearing completion of Phase 6 reflects how quickly available supply has tightened at this level.

Another indicator of activity is the 24 hour leaderboard. This feature tracks daily participation and highlights consistent demand rather than one time spikes. It has become a visible sign of ongoing engagement within the ecosystem.





Token Supply, Distribution and Payment Access

Mutuum Finance has a total token supply of 4 billion MUTM. Of this amount, 45.5% has been allocated to the presale, equal to roughly 1.82 billion tokens. At the current stage, most of this allocation has already been sold, leaving a limited number of tokens available before the next transition.

This distribution model spreads ownership across a broad base rather than concentrating supply in a small group. Many view wide distribution as a positive factor for long term price stability in a DeFi crypto.

Accessibility has also played a role. MUTM can be purchased using crypto or card payments. This lowers barriers for new participants and supports continued growth as the project approaches its next phase.

V1 Progress and Roadmap Phase 2 Momentum

Mutuum Finance is advancing through Roadmap Phase 2, which focuses on finalizing core protocol components ahead of V1. According to official statements , V1 is expected to activate lending and borrowing functionality, marking a shift from preparation to real usage.

This moment is often critical for DeFi projects. Once a protocol becomes active, value drivers change. Attention moves from future plans to actual on chain activity. For many top crypto projects, this transition has historically aligned with stronger visibility and repricing.

The combination of Phase 2 progress and a nearly completed Phase 6 creates a convergence point. Development risk continues to decline while token availability tightens. This overlap is why some observers describe the current stage as one of the most important in the project’s lifecycle.

Why This Stage Is Drawing Attention

Mutuum Finance now sits at a point where several signals align. Funding has crossed a major threshold. The holder base continues to expand. Token supply at the current price is almost exhausted. Development is moving toward V1 rather than remaining theoretical.

In past market cycles, similar conditions have marked the early stages of wider discovery for new crypto projects. While outcomes are never guaranteed, the structure of progress matters. In this case, Mutuum Finance has followed a path that emphasizes delivery first, visibility second.

As Phase 6 reaches its final allocation and Roadmap Phase 2 continues, MUTM is increasingly viewed as a DeFi crypto transitioning out of its early phase. This is usually the point where a project begins to move from niche interest toward broader relevance within the new crypto conversation.