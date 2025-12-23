DeFi Crypto Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Records 250% Token Growth Since Early 2025 Presale Launch

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Dec. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mutuum Finance has reached a notable point in its early lifecycle as its native token, MUTM, reflects a 250% increase from the initial presale price set in early 2025. The growth has unfolded gradually across multiple stages rather than through a single spike, placing attention on how the project structured its token distribution and development timeline.

Unlike many new crypto launches that rely on sudden exposure, Mutuum Finance followed a phased approach. Each stage introduced a higher token price with a fixed allocation, creating a steady progression that aligned with rising participation. As of now, the project has moved deep into its later distribution phases, with most available supply already allocated.

A Presale That Advanced in Defined Stages

The MUTM presale began in early 2025 with an initial token price of $0.01. From the outset, the presale was divided into clearly numbered phases, each with its own price and token cap. This structure meant that demand directly influenced how quickly each phase filled, but price changes only occurred when a phase was completed.

By the time the presale reached Phase 6, the token price had risen to $0.035. This represents a 250% increase from the starting phase. The growth did not happen overnight. Instead, it followed a predictable path that mirrored increasing awareness and participation over time.

Phase 6 has now reached near total allocation, leaving only a small portion of tokens unclaimed at this stage. Earlier phases filled at a slower pace, while later phases moved faster, suggesting that interest accelerated as the project matured and milestones were confirmed.

Supply Breakdown and Tokens Sold

The total supply of MUTM is capped at 4 billion tokens. Of this amount, 45.5% was reserved for the presale, equal to roughly 1.82 billion tokens. As Phase 6 nears completion, approximately 820 million tokens have already been distributed to holders.

This level of distribution places a large share of the presale supply in circulation among participants ahead of the protocol’s first live release. The remaining tokens allocated to future phases are limited, which naturally tightens availability as the project approaches the end of its presale cycle.

Payment access has also played a role in accelerating participation. Mutuum Finance enabled both crypto and card payments, removing common barriers that often limit access to early-stage DeFi crypto projects. This broader access coincided with faster allocation in later phases.

Growth in Holder Base

Alongside token price progression, the number of MUTM holders has grown steadily. The project has now surpassed 18,600 holders, reflecting consistent onboarding rather than short bursts of activity.

This holder growth aligns closely with the presale timeline. Early phases attracted smaller groups of participants, while later phases saw a noticeable increase in daily participation. This pattern often appears when a project moves from concept into visible execution.

The distribution across thousands of holders has also contributed to wider token dispersion. Rather than a concentrated allocation, MUTM tokens are spread across a large base, which is commonly viewed as a sign of broad interest rather than isolated accumulation.

Funding Totals and Momentum

Mutuum Finance has raised approximately $19.4 million through its presale. This total was not reached in a single wave. Instead, funding increased incrementally as each phase progressed.

Earlier phases contributed smaller amounts, while later phases added funding at a faster pace. This shift reflects how later-stage presales often benefit from clearer development updates, confirmed audits, and approaching product launches.

As funding approached the current level, Phase 6 allocation accelerated. The final portion of this phase has been filling at a faster rate compared to earlier stages, which has added urgency among participants monitoring remaining availability.

Engagement Mechanics and Daily Activity

To encourage consistent participation, Mutuum Finance introduced a 24-hour leaderboard system. This mechanism rewards top daily contributors with MUTM tokens, creating recurring activity rather than one-time engagement.

The leaderboard has remained active throughout later presale stages, particularly during Phase 6. As allocation tightened, daily contribution levels increased, pushing leaderboard competition higher and contributing to faster token distribution.

Combined with card payment access, this system allowed participants to respond quickly as availability narrowed. These features supported sustained engagement rather than isolated spikes.

Development Context Behind the Presale

While the presale progressed, Mutuum Finance continued development on its lending and borrowing protocol. The project has confirmed that its V1 release will first be deployed on the Sepolia testnet, with core components such as liquidity pools, mtTokens, debt tokens, and liquidation mechanisms included.

Security has also remained part of the narrative during later presale stages. The project holds a CertiK token scan score of 90/100 and has confirmed that Halborn Security is reviewing its lending and borrowing contracts. In addition, a $50,000 bug bounty has been announced to encourage further testing.

With Phase 6 now nearly fully allocated, Mutuum Finance is approaching the final stretch of its altcoin presale journey. The current phase represents a point where most early-access supply has already been distributed, and remaining availability is limited.

The steady 250% token growth since early 2025 reflects how the project structured its rollout rather than reacting to short-term market movements. Each phase acted as a checkpoint, with price progression tied directly to completion rather than speculation.

As the presale continues toward its next stage, Mutuum Finance stands at a point where early distribution is largely complete, funding has reached significant levels, and holder participation is at its highest since launch.