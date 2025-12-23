New Crypto Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Prepares for V1 Activation With Phase 6 Now 100% Allocated

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Dec. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mutuum Finance is entering a new stage of its development as it prepares for the activation of its V1 protocol. The project, which operates as a DeFi crypto focused on lending and borrowing, has completed allocation for Phase 6 of its token distribution. With this phase now fully allocated, attention has shifted toward protocol readiness and the upcoming launch of core features.

Overview of Mutuum Finance (MUTM)

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is a new DeFi crypto project built on Ethereum. Its goal is to create a structured environment for on-chain lending and borrowing. Users are able to supply assets to earn yield, while borrowers can access liquidity by providing collateral. This model is designed to support steady usage rather than short term activity.

The protocol places strong emphasis on clarity. Lending rules are defined. Borrowing terms follow set parameters. Collateral requirements are transparent. These elements are intended to reduce uncertainty and allow participants to better understand how value flows through the system. In the DeFi crypto sector, this type of structure is often viewed as important for long term sustainability.

Dual Lending Market Design

Mutuum Finance is developing a dual market approach to lending. This design allows different borrowing needs to be served within the same protocol. One side focuses on pooled liquidity, where users supply assets and earn yield based on overall demand. The other side supports more direct borrowing arrangements, where terms such as collateral ratios and interest are clearly set.

This structure aims to balance flexibility with control. By separating how liquidity is accessed and priced, the protocol can manage risk while still supporting a range of user behaviors. This approach has been used by several established DeFi crypto platforms and is often associated with more stable growth patterns.

mtTokens and Interest Flow

When users supply assets to Mutuum Finance, they receive mtTokens. These tokens represent the user’s share in the lending pool. Over time, mtTokens increase in value as interest from borrowers is added. This system allows yield to be reflected directly through token balance rather than constant manual claims.

The mtToken model is designed to keep participation simple. Holders can track growth through their wallet balance, while the protocol handles interest accounting in the background. This mechanism is intended to support long term participation rather than frequent trading.

In addition to its core lending markets, Mutuum Finance has outlined plans for a native stablecoin. The stablecoin is expected to be backed by collateral within the protocol and supported by borrowing demand. Stable assets are often used in DeFi crypto to reduce volatility and support everyday use cases such as payments or hedging.

Security and Halborn Review

Security remains a key focus as the project approaches V1. Mutuum Finance is undergoing a security review with Halborn , a firm known for auditing blockchain protocols. The review process is intended to identify potential risks and improve contract safety before full activation.

In addition to the Halborn review, the project has referenced broader security practices such as audits and testing. For a new crypto entering live usage, these steps are considered standard preparation. Security frameworks are often a deciding factor for users evaluating whether to interact with a DeFi crypto protocol.

Presale Structure and Token Information

The MUTM token has a fixed total supply of 4 billion tokens. Of this supply, 45.5 percent was allocated to the presale. This equals approximately 1.82 billion tokens. The presale was divided into multiple phases, each with a defined price level.

Phase 6 concluded with a token price of $0.035 and is now fully allocated. The presale began in early 2025 at a lower entry price. As the phases progressed, the token price increased in steps rather than sudden changes. This structure was designed to reflect growing participation while maintaining predictability.

According to available data, more than 18,000 holders participated across the presale phases. Payment options included both crypto and card payments, which expanded access to a wider group of participants. With Phase 6 complete, future token distribution will follow the next crypto steps outlined in the project roadmap.

V1 Activation and Next Steps

The upcoming V1 activation is expected to enable the core lending and borrowing functions of Mutuum Finance. This marks a shift from development and testing toward live protocol usage. In many DeFi crypto projects, this transition is a key milestone, as it allows real demand and activity to shape the platform.

Following V1, the team plans to continue development across additional features, including enhancements to lending markets, infrastructure improvements, and further security reviews. While timelines may evolve, the roadmap indicates a focus on gradual expansion rather than rapid feature releases.

Position Within the DeFi Market

As a next crypto entering active deployment, Mutuum Finance is positioning itself within a competitive DeFi landscape. Established lending platforms already serve a large share of users, but new protocols often seek differentiation through structure, accessibility, or efficiency.

Mutuum Finance’s emphasis on clear rules, predictable interest flows, and phased development reflects an approach aimed at long term participation. Whether this model gains broader adoption will depend on usage after V1 and continued execution of the roadmap.

With Phase 6 allocation now complete and V1 preparation underway, Mutuum Finance enters its next chapter as a DeFi crypto transitioning from preparation into live operation.