gluestack by GeekyAnts Top Contender in Component Library Category— React Native Survey 2025

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- gluestack by GeekyAnts secures #1 and #2 position in the Component Libraries category of the State of React Native 2025 survey. The company’s flagship project, gluestack-ui, and its predecessor, NativeBase, lead the industry rankings for the current year. This performance highlights the continued adoption of the "universal" component philosophy within the global developer community.

gluestack-ui v4 arrives in January 2026 to build on the momentum of v3’s 100,000 weekly downloads. This update will likely focus on raw speed and learner builds by optimizing NativeWind integration. By supporting React Server Components, the library ensures that components load faster and perform better on modern web and mobile platforms.

The current library removes 90% of the CSS weight found in older tools, leading to much smaller applications. Style memoization and refined algorithms ensure load times are 40% quicker than previous NativeBase releases. It also simplifies branding by keeping design tokens consistent across React and React Native through a centralized source-to-destination system.

GeekyAnts invites the global React Native community to participate in the State of React Native 2025 survey and help shape the future of the ecosystem. The insights gathered play a critical role in identifying the most reliable tools and the technologies developers trust the most. GeekyAnts’ continued top rankings reinforce a clear industry shift—developers increasingly favor customizable, lightweight UI kits over heavy, restrictive frameworks that create long-term vendor lock-in.



This trend was already evident in the State of React Native 2024 survey , where NativeBase secured the 3rd position and gluestack ranked 5th. Notably, gluestack is the successor to NativeBase, reflecting the community’s move toward more flexible, modern, and performance-focused UI solutions built for long-term scalability.



As the industry moves toward Agentic AI and complex digital ecosystems, the role of reliable UI foundations becomes critical. GeekyAnts continues to provide these open-source tools to solve fragmented user environments and reduce technical debt for engineering teams.



GeekyAnts bridges the gap between raw code and strategic consulting. Having navigated the tech landscape for almost 19 yrs, they bring on-ground wisdom to over 600 global partnerships.

