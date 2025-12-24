DeFi Crypto Mutuum Finance Nears New $20M in Funding Milestone Following 250% MUTM Growth

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Dec. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In the DeFi crypto market, large moves rarely happen overnight. Most strong projects move through quiet phases first. Funding builds slowly. Participation grows in steps. Only later do wider markets begin to notice what is taking shape. Mutuum Finance is now entering one of those visible stages.

While much of the attention in crypto remains focused on large-cap assets, this new crypto has continued to progress through its roadmap with steady momentum. Recent developments suggest Mutuum Finance is approaching a key milestone that reflects months of structured growth rather than short-term hype.

Mutuum Finance (MUTM)

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is an Ethereum-based DeFi crypto focused on lending and borrowing. At its core, the protocol is designed to connect lenders and borrowers through structured markets. Users can supply assets to earn yield, while borrowers can access liquidity by locking collateral. This creates a system where usage drives value rather than speculation alone.

The protocol introduces dual lending markets that support different user needs. One side focuses on pooled liquidity, where users supply assets and earn yield automatically. The other side supports direct borrowing with defined terms. This structure allows the protocol to scale with demand while keeping rules predictable.

Alongside its design goals, Mutuum Finance has continued to attract capital and participants. The project has now raised over $19M in funding, while its holder base has grown to 18,600 investors. This steady rise in participation is often seen in top crypto projects before broader exposure begins.

MUTM Price, Phase Progress and Growth Since Early 2025

MUTM is currently priced at $0.035 in presale and is about to enter Phase 7 of its distribution cycle. At this stage, allocation is already deep into completion, with most of the available supply assigned. The presale began in early 2025 at much lower price levels. Since then, the MUTM token has surged 250%, reflecting consistent demand across multiple phases rather than a single spike.

Each phase has introduced a gradual price increase. This model rewards early participation while limiting sudden volatility. As Phase 6 progresses over 99%, remaining allocation continues to tighten.

Activity around the 24 hour leaderboard also shows consistent engagement. This feature tracks ongoing participation rather than one-time purchases, helping highlight steady interest over time.This structure has helped MUTM develop a more stable growth pattern compared to many new crypto launches that rely on short bursts of attention.

Token Supply, Distribution and Payment Access

The total MUTM token supply is capped at 4B tokens. Of this amount, 45.5% is allocated for early presale distribution, which equals roughly 1.82B tokens. A large portion of this allocation has already been sold as the project advances through Phase 6. This means the available supply continues to shrink as the project moves closer to launch.

Token distribution has been designed to avoid heavy concentration. Instead of a small group controlling most of the supply, MUTM has been spread across a wide base of holders. This often reduces sharp swings caused by single wallets and supports healthier price discovery over time.

Mutuum Finance has also expanded access through MUTM payment options. Participants are not limited to crypto-only methods. Card payments are supported, which lowers the barrier for users who are new to DeFi crypto. This broader access helps explain the steady growth in holders over recent months.

V1 Progress and Roadmap Phase 2 Momentum

Beyond funding and distribution, development progress remains a key focus. Mutuum Finance is advancing toward its V1 launch , which represents the transition from preparation to active protocol usage. V1 will introduce live lending and borrowing functionality, allowing users to interact with the system as intended.

The project is also progressing through Phase 2 of its roadmap. This phase includes final testing, security preparation, and infrastructure refinement. Each completed milestone reduces uncertainty around execution. In DeFi crypto, this stage often marks the shift from concept to real usage.

As V1 approaches, expectations begin to change. Market participants no longer evaluate the project only on plans. They start to assess how the protocol may perform once users can borrow, lend, and earn yield directly. This transition phase is often when attention around a top crypto project increases.

Why Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Is Gaining Attention Now

Mutuum Finance stands out because of timing. Funding growth, rising holder numbers, and advanced development are aligning at the same moment. Phase 6 distribution suggests early access is becoming limited. V1 development signals that real usage is approaching. Together, these factors create a narrowing window that often draws stronger interest.

Unlike many new crypto projects that appear quickly and fade, MUTM has followed a slower path. It has focused on structure, security preparation, and gradual expansion. This approach may limit short-term noise, but it often supports longer-term relevance in the DeFi crypto space.

As the project moves closer to launch, visibility tends to rise. More users begin tracking progress. More capital watches the remaining allocation. These conditions do not guarantee outcomes, but they help explain why Mutuum Finance is now being discussed alongside other emerging top crypto projects.

Mutuum Finance’s recent progress reflects months of groundwork rather than sudden excitement. With MUTM priced at $0.035 in Phase 7, a 250% increase since early 2025, and funding approaching a new milestone, the project is entering a more visible stage of its lifecycle. Combined with a capped supply, expanding payment access, and an approaching V1 launch, MUTM is positioning itself as a DeFi crypto worth watching as 2025 continues.