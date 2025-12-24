Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Advances Through Roadmap Phase 2 With Halborn Security Reviews

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Dec. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mutuum Finance (MUTM) , an Ethereum-based DeFi crypto project, has reported continued progress through Phase 2 of its roadmap. As part of this phase, the team has confirmed ongoing security reviews with Halborn, alongside broader development work leading toward its V1 protocol launch. The update reflects steady advancement rather than a single milestone event, positioning Mutuum Finance as a new crypto project focused on infrastructure, security, and long-term functionality.

Overview of Mutuum Finance (MUTM)

Mutuum Finance is designed as a lending and borrowing protocol within the decentralized finance sector. The project aims to provide structured access to liquidity for users who want to earn yield or borrow assets under defined conditions. Unlike many early-stage DeFi crypto projects that focus on rapid experimentation, Mutuum Finance emphasizes clear rules, predictable behavior, and gradual rollout.

The protocol is built on Ethereum and is intended to support a wide range of digital assets. Its core function is to allow users to supply assets into lending pools or engage in direct borrowing arrangements. These interactions are governed by collateral requirements, interest rates, and liquidation thresholds that are set at the protocol level.

Dual Lending Market Design

A key developing feature of Mutuum Finance is its dual lending market structure. One market supports pooled liquidity. In this setup, users deposit assets into shared pools and earn yield based on borrowing demand. Interest is distributed automatically, allowing lenders to participate without managing individual loans.

The second market supports more direct borrowing activity. In this structure, borrowers can access liquidity by locking collateral and agreeing to defined loan terms. This approach offers more flexibility for users who want clearer borrowing conditions.

Together, these two markets are designed to balance accessibility and structure. The goal is to serve both passive lenders and more active borrowers within the same protocol.

When users supply assets to the protocol, they receive mtTokens in return. These tokens represent the user’s share of the supplied assets and any interest earned over time. As interest accrues, the value of mtTokens increases rather than distributing rewards separately.

Roadmap Phase 2 Progress

According to the project’s roadmap, Phase 2 focuses on refinement, testing, and security preparation ahead of full protocol activation. This phase includes internal testing, external reviews, and adjustments based on audit feedback.

The Mutuum Finance team has confirmed that Halborn is conducting security reviews during this phase. Halborn is known in the blockchain space for assessing smart contract risks and protocol design issues. These reviews are intended to identify potential vulnerabilities before V1 deployment.

Phase 2 also includes work on protocol parameters, user flows, and integration readiness. These steps are part of the broader effort to ensure stability once live usage begins.

Security is a central focus for Mutuum Finance. In addition to Halborn’s involvement, the project has pursued multiple layers of review. These include automated scans, manual assessments, and internal testing cycles.

Stablecoin and Layer-2 Plans

Looking beyond initial deployment, Mutuum Finance has outlined plans related to stablecoins and Layer-2 networks. The protocol intends to support stable assets that are commonly used for lending and borrowing activity. Stablecoins often form the backbone of DeFi liquidity, as they reduce exposure to price volatility.

Layer-2 expansion is also part of the long-term roadmap. Layer-2 solutions can lower transaction fees and increase throughput compared to Ethereum mainnet alone. For a lending protocol, this can improve usability and reduce costs for frequent users.

The V1 launch represents the point at which Mutuum Finance transitions from preparation to active usage. At this stage, users will be able to supply assets, borrow funds, and interact with the protocol’s core features in a live environment.

V1 preparation includes final testing, deployment planning, and monitoring setup. The team has stated that roadmap execution remains on schedule, with Phase 2 acting as a bridge between early development and operational release.

Presale Structure and Distribution

Mutuum Finance has conducted a multi-phase token distribution process. The presale began in early 2025 and has progressed through several stages. The current token price stands at $0.035 in presale Phase 6, reflecting a 250% increase from Phase 1 pricing.

The total token supply is capped at 4B MUTM. Of this amount, 45.5% has been allocated for early distribution. This equals approximately 1.82B tokens. A large share of this allocation has already been distributed across earlier phases.

The presale structure uses incremental price increases per phase. This model spreads distribution over time and avoids a single concentration point. Participation has grown steadily, with the holder count expanding into the tens of thousands.

Position Within the DeFi World

Mutuum Finance enters a DeFi crypto market that is increasingly focused on sustainability and risk control. As larger protocols mature, newer projects are often evaluated on their ability to provide clear utility, transparent rules, and strong security practices.

Mutuum Finance’s advancement through Roadmap Phase 2 marks continued progress toward its V1 launch. With Halborn security reviews underway, ongoing development work, and a structured presale process already well advanced, the project is moving through its planned lifecycle stages.

As a new crypto in the DeFi space, Mutuum Finance remains in a transitional period. Its focus on lending markets, security, and scalability places it among projects aiming for long-term participation rather than short-term visibility. Further updates are expected as Phase 2 concludes and V1 deployment approaches.