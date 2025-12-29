Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Nears Phase 7 as Presale Momentum Pushes Funding Toward $20M

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Dec. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Momentum in the crypto market often builds quietly before it becomes visible to a wider audience. In recent months, attention has been shifting toward a small group of new crypto projects that are moving beyond ideas and into execution. Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is starting to stand out during this phase, as its roadmap advances and participation continues to rise. While broader markets remain selective, activity around this DeFi crypto suggests it is entering a new stage of visibility.

What Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Is Developing

Mutuum Finance is developing a decentralized lending and borrowing protocol. The project is focused on creating a structured system where users can lend assets, earn yield, and borrow liquidity under defined risk rules. Unlike simple yield platforms, Mutuum Finance is designed around clear mechanics that aim to balance lender returns with borrower demand.

At the core of the protocol is a dual market lending model. Users who supply assets receive mtTokens, which represent their position in the system and grow in value as interest accrues. Borrowers access liquidity by providing collateral and operating within loan to value limits. Automated liquidation tools are planned to protect the protocol during market swings. This approach places Mutuum Finance firmly in the DeFi crypto category that prioritizes long term usage over short term incentives.

As development has progressed, participation around Mutuum Finance has grown steadily. The project has now raised close to $20M, reflecting sustained demand rather than sudden spikes. At the same time, the number of holders has expanded to more than 18,600, pointing to wide distribution instead of concentrated ownership.

These figures matter because they suggest broad interest across many participants. For a new crypto project, steady holder growth often signals confidence in the roadmap rather than quick rotation behavior.

Token Price and Presale Progress

The MUTM token is currently priced at $0.035. It is now in Phase 6 of its presale structure, with Phase 7 approaching. More than 99% of the current phase allocation has already been filled, leaving only a small portion available before the next stage begins.

The presale started in early 2025, when MUTM was offered at much lower levels. Since Phase 1, the token price has increased by around 250%. This structured increase has followed a clear stage based model rather than reactive price changes.

To support engagement during this period, Mutuum Finance runs a 24 hour leaderboard. The top daily contributor receives $500 in MUTM, which encourages ongoing activity and repeat participation rather than one time purchases.

V1 Development and Roadmap Phase 2

Alongside presale progress, Mutuum Finance continues to advance through Roadmap Phase 2. According to official updates, the project is preparing its V1 release for Q4 2025 on the Sepolia testnet. This first version is expected to include liquidity pools, mtTokens, debt tokens, and automated liquidation tools.

Initial assets planned for testing include ETH and USDT, which will be available for lending, borrowing, and collateral use. This phase is intended to validate core mechanics before future expansion.

Security remains part of this preparation. The project has completed a CertiK token scan with a score of 90 out of 100. In parallel, Halborn Security is reviewing Mutuum Finance’s lending and borrowing contracts. A $50,000 bug bounty is also in place to identify potential issues before broader deployment.

Why Attention Is Building Now

As Phase 6 nears completion and Phase 7 approaches, several elements are aligning at once. Token distribution is tightening, funding is approaching a major milestone, and V1 development is moving closer to activation. For many observers, this combination often marks the point where a new crypto transitions from early build mode into wider market awareness.

While the broader crypto market remains cautious, projects that show clear structure, rising participation, and visible progress tend to attract more attention. Mutuum Finance is now entering that window, where development work and token distribution begin to converge.

In a space crowded with short lived trends, MUTM is positioning itself as a DeFi crypto focused on utility, structure, and long term protocol use. As Phase 7 draws closer, the project appears to be moving into one of its most important stages yet.