Compass Diversified Reports Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results

WESTPORT, Conn., Dec. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Compass Diversified (NYSE: CODI) (“CODI” or the “Company”), an owner of leading middle market businesses, announced today its consolidated operating results for the three months ended June 30, 2025 and filed its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period. The Company expects to file its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the third quarter of 2025 in the coming weeks.

“We continue to make meaningful progress toward bringing our financial reporting up to date,” said Elias Sabo, Chief Executive Officer of Compass Diversified. “While this work is ongoing, our priorities remain unchanged: delivering strong operating performance across our eight subsidiaries and maintaining a disciplined approach to capital allocation as we focus on generating long-term value for our shareholders.”

2025 Outlook (Reiterated)

CODI reiterates its expectation for full-year 2025 subsidiary Adjusted EBITDA of $330 million to $360 million, excluding Lugano Holding, Inc.

Note Regarding Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Earnings (Loss) are non-GAAP measures used by the Company to assess its performance. We have reconciled Adjusted EBITDA to Income (Loss) from Continuing Operations and Adjusted Earnings (Loss) to Net Income (Loss) on the attached schedules. We consider Income (Loss) from Continuing Operations to be the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure to Adjusted EBITDA and Net Income (Loss) to be the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure to Adjusted Earnings (Loss). We believe that Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Earnings (Loss) provides useful information to investors and reflect important financial measures as each excludes the effects of items which reflect the impact of long-term investment decisions, rather than the performance of near-term operations. When compared to Net Income (Loss) and Income (Loss) from Continuing Operations, Adjusted Earnings (Loss) and Adjusted EBITDA, respectively, are each limited in that they do not reflect the periodic costs of certain capital assets used in generating revenues of our businesses or the non-cash charges associated with impairments, as well as certain cash charges. The presentation of Adjusted EBITDA allows investors to view the performance of our businesses in a manner similar to the methods used by us and the management of our businesses, provides additional insight into our operating results and provides a measure for evaluating targeted businesses for acquisition. The presentation of Adjusted Earnings (Loss) provides insight into our operating results.

Pro forma net sales is defined as net sales including the historical net sales relating to the pre-acquisition periods of The Honey Pot Co., assuming that the Company acquired The Honey Pot Co. on January 1, 2024. We have reconciled pro forma net sales to net sales, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, on the attached schedules. We believe that pro forma net sales is useful information for investors as it provides a better understanding of sales performance, and relative changes thereto, on a comparable basis. Pro forma net sales is not necessarily indicative of what the actual results would have been if the acquisition had in fact occurred on the date or for the periods indicated nor does it purport to project net sales for any future periods or as of any date.

In reliance on the unreasonable efforts exception provided under Item 10(e)(1)(i)(B) of Regulation S-K, we have not reconciled 2025 Subsidiary Adjusted EBITDA to its comparable GAAP measure because we do not provide guidance on Net Income (Loss) from Continuing Operations or the applicable reconciling items as a result of the uncertainty regarding, and the potential variability of, these items. For the same reasons, we are unable to address the probable significance of the unavailable information, which could be material to future results.

Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Earnings and pro forma net sales are not meant to be a substitute for GAAP measures and may be different from or otherwise inconsistent with non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies.

Forward Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including without limitation, CODI’s expectations with respect to the timing of its delinquent financial statements, CODI’s expectations regarding its future performance, liquidity and leverage, the future performance of CODI’s subsidiaries, and the filing or delay of CODI’s periodic reports. Such forward-looking statements may be identified by, among other things, the use of forward-looking terminology such as “believe,” “expect,” “may,” “could,” “would,” “plan,” “intend,” “estimate,” “predict,” “future,” “potential,” “continue,” “should” or “anticipate” or the negative thereof or other variations thereon or comparable terminology, or by discussions of strategy that involve risks and uncertainties. These statements are based on beliefs and assumptions by CODI’s Board of Directors and management, and on information currently available to CODI’s Board of Directors and management. These statements involve risk and uncertainties that could cause actual results and outcomes to differ, perhaps materially, including but not limited to: changes in the economy, financial markets and political environment, including changes in inflation, interest rates and U.S. tariff and import/export regulations; risks associated with possible disruption in CODI’s operations or the economy generally due to terrorism, war, natural disasters, or social, civil or political unrest; future changes in laws or regulations (including the interpretation of these laws and regulations by regulatory authorities); environmental risks affecting the business or operations of our subsidiaries; disruption in the global supply chain, labor shortages and labor costs; our business prospects and the prospects of our subsidiaries; the impact of, and ability to successfully complete and integrate, acquisitions that we have made or may make; the ability to successfully complete when we’ve executed divestitures agreements; the dependence of our future success on the general economy and its impact on the industries in which we operate; the ability of our subsidiaries to achieve their objectives; the adequacy of our cash resources and working capital; the timing of cash flows, if any, from the operations of our subsidiaries; CODI’s ability to regain compliance with NYSE continued listing requirements; the cooperation of, and future concessions granted by, CODI’s lenders; control deficiencies identified or that may be identified in the future that will result in material weaknesses in CODI’s internal control over financial reporting; and litigation relating to the Lugano Holding, Inc. (“Lugano”) investigation, including CODI’s representations regarding its financial statements, and current and future litigation, enforcement actions or investigations relating to CODI’s internal controls, restatement reviews, the Lugano investigation or related matters. Please see CODI’s Amendment No. 1 to Annual Report on Form 10-K/A for the year ended December 31, 2024 filed with the SEC on December 8, 2025 for other risk factors that you should consider in connection with such forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date such statements have been made. Except as required by law, CODI does not undertake any public obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events, circumstances, or new information after the date of this press release, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Compass Diversified Holdings
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
    
 June 30, 2025 December 31, 2024
(in thousands)(Unaudited) (As Restated)
Assets   
Current assets   
Cash and cash equivalents$73,757  $59,659 
Accounts receivable, net 216,378   207,172 
Inventories, net 605,480   571,248 
Prepaid expenses and other current assets 134,004   126,692 
Total current assets 1,029,619   964,771 
Property, plant and equipment, net 216,587   244,746 
Goodwill 895,420   895,916 
Intangible assets, net 938,685   983,396 
Other non-current assets 194,279   208,593 
Total assets$3,274,590  $3,297,422 
    
Liabilities and stockholders’ equity   
Current liabilities   
Accounts payable and accrued expenses$428,640  $421,715 
Due to related party 18,204   18,036 
Current portion, long-term debt 30,000   1,774,290 
Subsidiary financing arrangements 183,959   169,765 
Other current liabilities 51,144   49,617 
Total current liabilities 711,947   2,433,423 
Deferred income taxes 111,840   108,091 
Long-term debt 1,827,036    
Other non-current liabilities 213,037   225,334 
Total liabilities 2,863,860   2,766,848 
Stockholders' equity   
Total stockholders' equity attributable to Holdings 601,880   678,620 
Noncontrolling interest (191,150)  (148,046)
Total stockholders' equity 410,730   530,574 
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity$3,274,590  $3,297,422 
    


Compass Diversified Holdings
Consolidated Statements of Operations
(Unaudited)

 Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30,
  2025   2024   2025   2024 
(in thousands, except per share data)  (As Restated)   (As Restated)
Net sales$478,690  $426,705  $932,465  $837,531 
Cost of sales 270,149   238,520   527,892   474,394 
Gross profit 208,541   188,185   404,573   363,137 
Operating expenses:       
Selling, general and administrative expense 162,112   137,581   312,489   275,305 
Management fees 19,035   18,739   37,898   36,681 
Amortization expense 23,117   24,385   46,468   47,596 
Impairment expense 31,515      31,515   8,182 
Operating income (loss) (27,238)  7,480   (23,797)  (4,627)
Other income (expense):       
Interest expense, net (34,096)  (29,596)  (69,947)  (54,863)
Amortization of debt issuance costs (971)  (1,004)  (2,096)  (2,009)
Loss on debt modification (2,827)     (2,827)  
Gain (loss) on sale of Crosman    (24,606)     (24,606)
Other income (expense), net 1,713   (40,642)  (11,968)  (88,084)
Net loss from continuing operations before income taxes (63,419)  (88,368)  (110,635)  (174,189)
Provision for income taxes 17,358   15,593   19,896   18,703 
Loss from continuing operations (80,777)  (103,961)  (130,531)  (192,892)
Income from discontinued operations, net of income tax    872      1,189 
Gain on sale of discontinued operations 2,805      2,849   3,345 
Net loss (77,972)  (103,089)  (127,682)  (188,358)
Less: Net loss from continuing operations attributable to noncontrolling interest (26,755)  (29,802)  (46,472)  (58,558)
Less: Net loss from discontinued operations attributable to noncontrolling interest    (235)     (571)
Net income (loss) attributable to Holdings$(51,217) $(73,052) $(81,210) $(129,229)
        
Amounts attributable to Holdings       
Loss from continuing operations$(54,022) $(74,159) $(84,059) $(134,334)
Income from discontinued operations    1,107      1,760 
Gain on sale of discontinued operations, net of income tax 2,805      2,849   3,345 
Net loss attributable to Holdings$(51,217) $(73,052) $(81,210) $(129,229)
        
Basic income (loss) per common share attributable to Holdings       
Continuing operations$(0.92) $(1.13) $(1.43) $(2.66)
Discontinued operations 0.04   0.01   0.04   0.07 
 $(0.88) $(1.12) $(1.39) $(2.59)
        
Basic weighted average number of common shares outstanding 75,236   75,389   75,236   75,332 
        
Cash distributions declared per Trust common share$0.25  $0.25  $0.50  $0.50 



Compass Diversified Holdings
Net Income (Loss) to Non-GAAP Adjusted Earnings and Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA
(Unaudited)

 Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30,
(in thousands, except per share amounts) 2025   2024   2025   2024 
   (As Restated)   (As Restated)
Net loss$(77,972) $(103,089) $(127,682) $(188,358)
Income from discontinued operations, net of tax    872      1,189 
Gain on sale of discontinued operations, net of tax 2,805      2,849   3,345 
Net loss from continuing operations$(80,777) $(103,961) $(130,531) $(192,892)
Less: loss from continuing operations attributable to noncontrolling interest (26,755)  (29,802)  (46,472)  (58,558)
Net income (loss) attributable to Holdings - continuing operations$(54,022) $(74,159) $(84,059) $(134,334)
Adjustments:       
Distributions paid - preferred shares (9,714)  (6,101)  (18,148)  (12,146)
Amortization expense - intangibles and inventory step up 23,117   25,406   46,468   51,285 
Impairment expense 31,515      31,515   8,182 
(Gain) loss on sale of Crosman    24,606      24,606 
Tax effect - loss on sale of Crosman    7,254      7,254 
Stock compensation 4,189   3,680   8,201   7,751 
Acquisition expenses          3,479 
Integration services fee    875   875   875 
Other 3,881   130   5,427   402 
Adjusted Earnings$(1,034) $(18,309) $(9,721) $(42,646)
Plus (less):       
Depreciation expense 11,062   10,337   23,363   21,071 
Income tax provision 17,358   15,593   19,896   18,703 
Interest expense 34,096   29,596   69,947   54,863 
Amortization of debt issuance costs 971   1,004   2,096   2,009 
Loss on debt modification 2,827      2,827    
Tax effect - loss on sale of Crosman   (7,254)     (7,254)
Income from continuing operations attributable to noncontrolling interest (26,755)  (29,802)  (46,472)  (58,558)
Distributions paid - preferred shares 9,714   6,101   18,148   12,146 
Other (income) expense (1,714)  40,642   11,968   88,084 
Adjusted EBITDA$46,525  $47,908  $92,052  $88,418 



Compass Diversified Holdings
Net Income (Loss) from Continuing Operations to Non-GAAP Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation
Three Months Ended June 30, 2025
(Unaudited)
                       
  Corporate  5.11  BOA Lugano PrimaLoft THP Velocity Outdoor Altor Arnold Sterno Consolidated
Income (loss) from continuing operations $(19,259) $4,858  $9,014  $(68,808) $261  $835  $(2,564) $1,434 $(13,335) $6,787  $(80,777)
Adjusted for:                      
Provision (benefit) for income taxes     1,318   1,057   1   534   351   69   629  11,198   2,201   17,358 
Interest expense, net  27,083   (3)  (1)  6,887   (6)  (5)  (12)    153      34,096 
Intercompany interest  (41,043)  3,747   3,736   16,430   4,014   2,422   1,675   4,699  2,119   2,201    
Depreciation and amortization  (106)  5,531   5,248   1,475   5,339   4,159   1,368   5,923  2,703   3,510   35,150 
EBITDA  (30,498)  15,451   19,054   (44,015)  10,142   7,762   536   12,685  2,838   14,699   8,654 
Other (income) expense  (3)  (242)  42   (1,786)  11   42   (83)  375  23   (93)  (1,714)
Noncontrolling shareholder compensation     622   1,368   626   619   419   17   242  4   272   4,189 
Impairment expense         31,515               31,515 
Other(1)                 2,492  1,295   94   3,881 
Adjusted EBITDA $(30,501) $15,831  $20,464  $(13,660) $10,772  $8,223  $470  $15,794 $4,160  $14,972  $46,525 


(1) Other represents non-recurring operating expenses that are included by management in the calculation of Adjusted EBITDA when analyzing monthly operating results of our subsidiaries. In the current year, the calculation of Adjusted EBITDA for Arnold includes the add-back of certain expenses that have been incurred related to the relocation of two of Arnold's facilities in the United States and severance costs related to chief executive officer at Arnold. For Altor, other includes the add-back of certain expenses incurred related to restructuring of their facilities after the acquisition of Lifoam.


Compass Diversified Holdings
Net Income (Loss) from Continuing Operations to Non-GAAP Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation
Three Months Ended June 30, 2024
(Unaudited)
                       
  Corporate  5.11 BOA Lugano PrimaLoft THP Velocity Outdoor Altor Arnold Sterno Consolidated
        (As Restated)             (As Restated)
Income (loss) from continuing operations $(9,340) $5,457 $8,995  $(74,582) $325  $(4,114) $(39,226) $2,701  $2,258  $3,565  $(103,961)
Adjusted for:                      
Provision (benefit) for income taxes     1,807  1,929   387   664   (1,402)  8,717   1,098   1,190   1,202   15,592 
Interest expense, net  26,448   2  (9)  3,035   (3)  (3)  10      116      29,596 
Intercompany interest  (38,772)  3,254  5,299   13,579   4,430   2,924   2,364   1,868   1,797   3,257    
Depreciation and amortization  203   5,708  5,411   1,290   5,323   5,507   2,006   4,085   2,261   4,955   36,749 
EBITDA  (21,461)  16,228  21,625   (56,291)  10,739   2,912   (26,129)  9,752   7,622   12,979   (22,024)
Other (income) expense  502   108  57   39,197   3   (13)  26,195   (572)  (61)  (168)  65,248 
Noncontrolling shareholder compensation     552  1,419   699   315   472   176   252   5   (210)  3,680 
Integration services fee             875           875 
Other  (2)                   131   129 
Adjusted EBITDA $(20,961) $16,888 $23,101  $(16,395) $11,057  $4,246  $242  $9,432  $7,566  $12,732  $47,908 



Compass Diversified Holdings
Net Income (Loss) from Continuing Operations to Non-GAAP Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation
Six Months Ended June 30, 2025
(Unaudited)
                       
  Corporate  5.11  BOA Lugano PrimaLoft THP Velocity Outdoor Altor Arnold Sterno Consolidated
Income (loss) from continuing operations $(28,023) $8,764  $17,257  $(120,442) $(176) $2,589  $(6,731) $1,206 $(14,941) $9,966  $(130,531)
Adjusted for:                      
Provision (benefit) for income taxes     2,462   2,223   (255)  928   770   113   642  9,815   3,198   19,896 
Interest expense, net  53,926   (2)  (2)  15,762   (13)  (7)  (13)    296      69,947 
Intercompany interest  (80,936)  7,091   7,720   31,805   8,143   5,024   3,096   9,553  4,034   4,470    
Depreciation and amortization  (32)  11,303   10,496   3,068   10,654   8,319   2,737   13,115  5,281   6,986   71,927 
EBITDA  (52,238)  29,618   37,694   (70,062)  19,536   16,695   (798)  24,516  4,485   24,620   34,066 
Other (income) expense  12   (137)  105   11,729   12   39   (210)  590  21   (193)  11,968 
Non-controlling shareholder compensation     1,167   2,714   1,542   1,168   444   122   487  8   549   8,201 
Impairment expense           31,515                    31,515 
Acquisition expenses                                
Integration services fee                 875              875 
Other(1)                       3,054  2,210   163   5,427 
Adjusted EBITDA $(52,226) $30,648  $40,513  $(25,276) $20,716  $18,053  $(886) $28,647 $6,724  $25,139  $92,052 


(1) Other represents non-recurring operating expenses that are included by management in the calculation of Adjusted EBITDA when analyzing monthly operating results of our subsidiaries. In the current year, the calculation of Adjusted EBITDA for Arnold includes the add-back of certain expenses that have been incurred related to the relocation of two of Arnold's facilities in the United States and severance costs related to chief executive officer at Arnold. For Altor, other includes the add-back of certain expenses incurred related to restructuring of their facilities after the acquisition of Lifoam.


Compass Diversified Holdings
Net Income (Loss) from Continuing Operations to Non-GAAP Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation
Six Months Ended June 30, 2024
(Unaudited)		  
                       
  Corporate  5.11  BOA Lugano PrimaLoft THP Velocity Outdoor Altor Arnold Sterno Consolidated
        (As Restated)             (As Restated)
Income (loss) from continuing operations $(16,734) $8,857  $12,346  $(145,430) $(988) $(7,604) $(55,199) $3,394 $3,909  $4,557  $(192,892)
Adjusted for:                      
Provision (benefit) for income taxes     3,010   2,469   545   584   (2,569)  9,297   1,726  1,986   1,655   18,703 
Interest expense, net  50,041   (1)  (12)  4,730   (5)  (25)  54     81      54,863 
Intercompany interest  (76,587)  6,780   10,791   25,337   9,046   4,920   5,582   3,877  3,497   6,757    
Depreciation and amortization  484   11,581   10,849   2,400   10,650   10,645   5,282   8,170  4,414   9,890   74,365 
EBITDA  (42,796)  30,227   36,443   (112,418)  19,287   5,367   (34,984)  17,167  13,887   22,859   (44,961)
Other (income) expense  463   74   132   83,836   3   (30)  25,898   2,664  (9)  (341)  112,690 
Non-controlling shareholder compensation     1,086   2,848   1,203   995   617   370   504  9   119   7,751 
Impairment expense                   8,182           8,182 
Acquisition expenses                 3,479              3,479 
Integration services fee                 875              875 
Other  (3)              90           315   402 
Adjusted EBITDA $(42,336) $31,387  $39,423  $(27,379) $20,285  $10,398  $(534) $20,335 $13,887  $22,952  $88,418 
                       


Compass Diversified Holdings
Net Sales to Pro Forma Net Sales Reconciliation
(unaudited)
        
 Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30,
(in thousands) 2025  2024  2025  2024
   (As Restated)   (As Restated)
Net Sales$478,690 $426,705 $932,465 $837,531
Acquisitions(1)       10,671
Pro Forma Net Sales$478,690 $426,705 $932,465 $848,202

(1) Acquisitions reflects the net sales for The Honey Pot Co. on a pro forma basis as if the Company had acquired The Honey Pot Co. on January 1, 2024.


Compass Diversified Holdings
Subsidiary Pro Forma Net Sales
(unaudited)
        
 Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30,
  2025  2024  2025  2024
(in thousands)  (As Restated)   (As Restated)
Branded Consumer       
5.11$131,442 $123,201 $260,812 $248,175
BOA 48,369  54,160  97,246  97,063
Lugano 26,771  12,025  53,616  22,818
PrimaLoft 24,855  25,291  48,500  47,832
The Honey Pot(1) 32,798  24,182  68,989  55,018
Velocity Outdoor 15,213  18,711  28,414  48,610
Total Branded Consumer$279,448 $257,570 $557,577 $519,516
        
Niche Industrial       
Altor Solutions$83,305  52,213 $159,562 $105,617
Arnold Magnetics 38,432  43,155  72,440  84,442
Sterno 77,505  73,767  142,886  138,627
Total Niche Industrial$199,242 $169,135 $374,888 $328,686
        
Total Subsidiary Net Sales$478,690 $426,705 $932,465 $848,202

(1) Net sales for The Honey Pot Co. are pro forma as if the Company had acquired this business on January 1, 2024.


