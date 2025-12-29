Charging Robotics: Revoltz Successfully Demonstrates PORTO Micro-EV to an Israeli Government Entity for Potential Urban Applications

Tel Aviv, Israel, Dec. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Charging Robotics Inc. (OTC: CHEV), today announced that its subsidiary, Revoltz Ltd. (of which Charging Robotics owns 51.07%), has successfully presented and demonstrated its flagship PORTO electric micro-mobility vehicle to representatives of an Israeli government entity The demonstration highlights the PORTO's potential to transform last-mile delivery operations in urban environments with efficient, sustainable, and agile transportation.

Revoltz, specializing in high-end mini electric vehicles that bridge traditional automotive design with innovative micro-mobility solutions, showcased the PORTO – a compact, three-wheeled electric cargo vehicle engineered specifically for last-mile logistics. Key features of the PORTO include:

Exceptional cargo capacity comparable to a small car, ideal for carrying mail and parcels

Full-day operational range on a single charge for uninterrupted delivery routes

Superior agility and stability in dense urban environments

License-free operation for riders aged 16 and older (per Israeli regulations), lowering operational barriers

Eco-friendly zero-emission performance to support sustainability goals

The presentation and live demonstration to Israeli officials underscored the PORTO's suitability for mail carrier fleets, offering enhanced efficiency, reduced costs, and environmental benefits compared to traditional delivery vehicles. Discussions focused on potential integration into the Israeli government entity operations to streamline urban distribution while advancing green logistics initiatives.

"This demonstration marks an exciting step forward for Revoltz as we engage with key national institutions in Israel," said Amir Zaid, CEO and Co-founder of Revoltz. "I believe that similar urban applications and services around the world can greatly benefit from the capabilities that PORTO has to offer. The PORTO is designed to address the unique challenges of last-mile delivery and can add to the challenges of last mile additional capabilities, and we would be very pleased to continue our expansion to the current government entity and additional ones in Israel and abroad”.

Charging Robotics, through its majority ownership in Revoltz, continues to expand its portfolio in the electric vehicle ecosystem, complementing its core wireless charging technologies for automated parking and fleet applications.

For more information on the PORTO, visit https://revoltzev.com/. For details on Charging Robotics' wireless EV charging solutions, visit https://www.chargingrobotics.com/.

About Revoltz Ltd.

Revoltz Ltd., an affiliate of Charging Robotics Ltd., specializes in the design and manufacture of high-end, mini electric vehicles, bridging the gap between traditional automotive design and emerging micro-mobility solutions. Revoltz is committed to creating cutting-edge designs that revolutionize the micro-mobility sector.

About Charging Robotics

Charging Robotics is developing various automatic wireless charging solutions such as robotic and stationary charging systems for EVs. Robotic solutions are intended to offer the driver the ability to initiate charging by use of a simple smartphone app that instructs an autonomous robot, which navigates under the EV for access and charging capabilities. Our stationary systems offer various charging solutions, including in automatic car parks where the company’s system allowing EVs to charge in places where drivers can’t connect plugs to sockets. For further information, visit: https://www.chargingrobotics.com/

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbour” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other Federal securities laws. Words such as “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “seeks,” “estimates” and similar expressions or variations of such words are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Because such statements deal with future events and are based on the current expectations of Charging Robotics, and its subsidiary Charging Robotics Ltd. (together, the “Company”), they are subject to various risks and uncertainties, and actual results, performance or achievements of the Company could differ materially from those described in or implied by the statements in this press release. For example, the Company uses forward looking statements when it discusses Revoltz’s vision to transform urban logistics with efficient, eco-friendly electric vehicles.

The forward-looking statements contained or implied in this press release are subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those discussed in any filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as otherwise required by law, the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. References and links to websites have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites is not incorporated by reference into this press release. The Company is not responsible for the contents of any third-party websites.

