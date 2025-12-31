Nexa Cards Strengthens Security Roadmap With AI Identity Technology as Presale Momentum Accelerates

LONDON, Dec. 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nexa Cards Solutions LLC, a global fintech company providing crypto-enabled and reloadable stored-value card solutions, today announced continued progress across both its platform roadmap and ecosystem growth, as the company advances acquisition discussions with OX Agency and records a notable increase in presale participation.





Strategic Move to Expand AI-Based Identity and Security Capabilities

Nexa Cards recently confirmed that it has entered discussions regarding a potential acquisition of OX Agency, a developer of facial recognition and artificial intelligence–driven identity verification technology. The proposed transaction aligns with Nexa Cards’ long-term strategy to strengthen internal security infrastructure, enhance compliance capabilities, and reduce reliance on external verification providers.

OX Agency’s technology is designed to support real-time biometric verification, AI-powered identity matching, and advanced risk analysis. If completed, the integration would be applied across Nexa Cards’ onboarding workflows, transaction monitoring systems, and platform-wide security architecture.

Management believes ownership of proprietary identity technology would improve fraud prevention, strengthen regulatory readiness, and support expansion into higher-compliance jurisdictions.

“As digital payments evolve, control over identity and security infrastructure becomes increasingly important,” said Randy Waxman, President of Nexa Cards. “This potential acquisition reflects our focus on building a secure, scalable, and compliance-ready payments platform designed for long-term global growth.”

Presale Activity Reflects Growing Market Confidence

Alongside these platform developments, Nexa Cards has reported continued momentum in its ongoing presale. The presale has now reached $117,404, reflecting increased participation following recent product and infrastructure announcements.

The presale is structured to support platform expansion, card issuance capabilities, and global user onboarding, while aligning with Nexa Cards’ broader objective of delivering real-world crypto payment functionality rather than short-term speculation.

Participants in the presale gain access to early-stage platform advantages, including early pricing access, bonus token allocations, eligibility for exclusive airdrops, and early access to evolving card features as development milestones are reached.

The company views presale growth as a signal of market interest in payment solutions that combine digital asset utility, security-focused architecture, and compatibility with established global payment networks.

Building Toward a Secure, Utility-Driven Payments Ecosystem

Nexa Cards operates a global payments ecosystem offering virtual and physical stored-value cards with crypto-to-fiat functionality and acceptance across major payment networks, subject to standard network rules and regional regulations. The planned introduction of AI-driven biometric verification is expected to further strengthen customer trust, improve risk controls, and enhance ki platform resilience as the ecosystem scales.

The acquisition discussions remain subject to customary due diligence, execution of definitive agreements, and applicable regulatory approvals. There can be no assurance that a transaction will be completed or as to its final structure or terms.

