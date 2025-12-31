LiTime Introduces Encrypted Bluetooth Connectivity for Lithium Batteries: Exclusive Access for Authorized Smartphones to Protect Energy Data Privacy and Control Security

NEW YORK, Dec. 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LiTime officially announces the launch of its encrypted Bluetooth connectivity technology for lithium batteries, debuting on the newly released 12V 320Ah Mini Smart Self-Heating Battery. Powered by Bluetooth encryption algorithms and password authentication, this technology ensures that only users with the correct password can connect to and control the battery via Bluetooth—effectively blocking unauthorized access and delivering a safer, more secure outdoor power experience.

Designed for Long-Term Off-Grid Use: Safer Power Wherever You Go

As mobile energy systems become increasingly intelligent, RV and marine users are placing greater importance on data privacy and control security. However, in real-world scenarios such as “owner away, vehicle remains” or “crew ashore, boat docked”, traditional Bluetooth solutions often expose critical vulnerabilities—any nearby smartphone running the app may be able to connect to the battery, view data, or even shut it down, leading to privacy risks, misuse, or unexpected power interruptions.

LiTime’s new encrypted Bluetooth technology directly addresses this long-overlooked industry issue by enabling “private, owner-exclusive” control authorization. This is especially valuable in shared-use environments or public spaces such as campsites and marinas, where it effectively prevents unauthorized access, tracking, or malicious control. It also reduces the risk of abnormal power consumption caused by accidental operations—such as unintentionally activating the self-heating function—or losses caused by unexpected shutdowns, restoring the energy system to a state that is “secure, controllable, and truly personal”.





The new 12V 320Ah Mini Smart Self-Heating Battery featuring this technology is now officially launched. In addition to this flagship security upgrade, it offers several standout advantages:

Mini Size, Maximum Power Density : The battery is 35% smaller than a regular 12V 300Ah LiFePO₄ battery, with a weight of only 57.3 lbs—up to 70% lighter than three 12V 100Ah lead-acid batteries. It delivers 4096Wh of energy capacity and 2560W max continuous output power, and supports 4P4S expansion, scaling up to 65.5kWh of energy capacity and 40.96kW of output power, making it ideal for efficient home energy storage or off-grid applications.

: The battery is 35% smaller than a regular 12V 300Ah LiFePO₄ battery, with a weight of only 57.3 lbs—up to 70% lighter than three 12V 100Ah lead-acid batteries. It delivers 4096Wh of energy capacity and 2560W max continuous output power, and supports 4P4S expansion, scaling up to 65.5kWh of energy capacity and 40.96kW of output power, making it ideal for efficient home energy storage or off-grid applications. Smart Heat, Swift Power : Users can switch between Regular and Energy-Efficient Heating Modes via the LiTime Bluetooth app, enabling quicker preheating and reduced charging time—even in extreme cold conditions—so your adventures stay fully powered.

: Users can switch between Regular and Energy-Efficient Heating Modes via the LiTime Bluetooth app, enabling quicker preheating and reduced charging time—even in extreme cold conditions—so your adventures stay fully powered. Low-Temp Protection for Long-Term Reliability: No manual settings needed—the battery automatically pauses charging below 32℉ (0℃) and discharging below -4℉ (-20℃), then safely resumes charging at ≥41℉ (5℃) to help protect the battery and extend its cycle life.







Technology Spotlight: Five Core Mechanisms Behind Encrypted Bluetooth Security

LiTime has integrated encrypted Bluetooth connectivity into its Bluetooth battery lineup, supported by a thoughtfully designed in-app connection and management system that balances flexible authorization with ease of use. The solution is built around five core security mechanisms:

Encrypted Authorization Mechanism: Exclusive Access to Battery Control

Built on high-strength encryption algorithms, the system supports password creation, modification, and removal. Upon the first connection, the battery owner is required to set a password, ensuring that control of the battery system remains exclusively with the owner, who may also grant access to others by sharing the password when needed.

Automatic Reconnection Mechanism: Instant Connection, Effortless Control

Once a device has been authorized, it will automatically reconnect when Bluetooth and the LiTime app are enabled and the phone is within range—no repeated password entry required. This allows for quick recovery after disconnections caused by outdoor activity or extended standby periods.

Device Isolation Mechanism: Preventing Unauthorized or Malicious Access

Unauthorized smartphones—or previously authorized devices that have been removed—must re-enter the password to reconnect, effectively preventing unintended connections, data viewing, or malicious operations.

Fault-Tolerant Mechanism: No Risk of Lockout

The system does not enforce lockouts based on the number of incorrect password attempts. Even in cases of multiple incorrect entries, no blocking or suspension is triggered, ensuring authorized users can always regain connection and control without risk of being locked out.

Password Recovery Mechanism: Easy Restoration via SN Code

If the password is forgotten, users can verify ownership and recover access by scanning the SN code located on the bottom of the battery.

User-Driven Innovation: Addressing Real-World Security Pain Points

This technology upgrade was inspired by direct feedback from a long-time LiTime user. This year, a North American customer reported a serious concern: “If the battery has not been connected to the rightful owner’s app, anyone with the app can connect to the battery, access it, and even shut it off. This is a security risk.”

He went on to describe control conflicts in a dual-user household scenario involving himself and his wife, clearly highlighting that the lack of account binding and encryption safeguards exposed inherent security risks in the existing Bluetooth connection.

LiTime’s team responded immediately, mobilizing R&D resources to validate the demand and iterate on a solution. The encrypted Bluetooth connectivity feature completed development and testing and was officially launched alongside the 12V 320Ah Mini Smart Self-Heating Battery, using technological advancement to directly address users’ real security concerns.

“Once we clearly understood the user’s pain point, the team quickly identified the root issue and implemented a solution—introducing password authentication into Bluetooth connections and applying SHA-256 encryption to ensure the password is extremely difficult to crack, fundamentally eliminating this category of security risk,” said a LiTime developer.

LiTime firmly believes that the most meaningful product optimization and innovation are driven by real user experiences. The encrypted Bluetooth connectivity feature is a direct outcome of user feedback put into action. Moving forward, LiTime will continue to listen closely to its users and refine the product experience—so that every outdoor enthusiast can enjoy a safer, smarter, and more reassuring power experience, allowing energy to truly support both everyday life and the freedom of exploration.

About LiTime

Powering Outdoor Adventures for Generations!

LiTime, the energy technology explorer, delivers reliable LiFePO₄ power systems for RV, marine, solar, and off-grid use—energy you can plan on. Guided by Life & Discovery philosophy, we combine 16 years of R&D and rigorous manufacturing with 380+ certifications to make lithium energy solutions smarter, safer, more flexible, and more affordable—helping explorers and professionals go farther with clean energy, from dream to plan to journey.

