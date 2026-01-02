Press Release



74Software: Transfer of the Liquidity Contract to NATIXIS ODDO BHF

Paris, January 2, 2026 – As of December 31, 2025, 74Software terminated the liquidity contract previously entrusted to Kepler Cheuvreux.

At the termination date of this contract, the following resources were recorded in the liquidity account:

15,850 shares

510,518.25 euros

74Software (ISIN Code: FR0011040500, Ticker: 74SW) announces that it has entrusted NATIXIS ODDO BHF SCA, as from January 2, 2026, and for a period of one year renewable by tacit agreement, with the implementation of a liquidity and market surveillance contract relating to its ordinary shares.

This contract has been established in accordance with the applicable regulations, and in particular AMF Decision No. 2021-01 dated June 22, 2021. It complies with the code of ethics of the French Financial Markets Association (AMAFI).

The purpose of this contract is to provide liquidity and market animation, by NATIXIS ODDO BHF SCA, for 74Software shares on the regulated market of Euronext Paris. The resources allocated to the implementation of this contract are as follows:

This new contract may be suspended:

when all conditions provided in Article 5 of the AMF Decision n°2021-01 June 22, 2021 are met;

if the share is listed outside the thresholds authorized by the Company’s Shareholders’ Meeting;

upon 74Software request, under its own responsibility.





Furthermore, the contract may be terminated at any time and without prior notice by 74Software, or by NATIXIS ODDO BHF SCA subject to two weeks’ prior notice.

About 74Software

74Software is an enterprise software group founded through the combination of Axway and SBS – independently operated leaders with unique experience and capabilities to deliver mission-critical software for a data driven world. A pioneer in enterprise integration solutions for 25 years, Axway supports major brands and government agencies around the globe with its core line of MFT, B2B, API, and Financial Accounting Hub products. SBS empowers banks and financial institutions to reimagine tomorrow's digital experiences with a composable cloud-based architecture that enables deposits, lending, compliance, payments, consumer, and asset finance services and operations to be deployed worldwide. 74Software serves more than 11,000 companies, including over 1,500 financial service customers. To learn more, visit 74Software.com

Contacts - Investor Relations:

Arthur Carli - +33 (0)1 47 17 24 65 - acarli@74software.com

Chloé Chouard - +33 (0)1 47 17 21 78 - cchouard@74software.com

