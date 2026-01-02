Bekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program and Liquidity Agreement

Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement

Period from 25 December 2025 to 31 December 2026

Share Buyback Program

On 21 November 2025 , Bekaert announced the start of the next tranche of its share buyback program, for a total maximum consideration of up to € 25 million. As announced previously, the purpose of the Program is to cancel all shares repurchased.

Bekaert announces today that during the period from 25 December 2025 to 31 December 2026, Kepler Cheuvreux SA on behalf of Bekaert has bought 26 680 shares.

The table below provides an overview of the transactions under the Program during the period from 25 December 2025 to 31 December 2026:

Repurchase of shares Date Market Number of Shares Average Price paid (€) Highest Price

paid (€) Lowest Price

paid (€) Total

Amount (€) 25 December 2025 Euronext Brussels MTF CBOE MTF Turquoise MTF Aquis 26 December 2025 Euronext Brussels MTF CBOE MTF Turquoise MTF Aquis 29 December 2025 Euronext Brussels 6 500 38.08 38.25 37.90 247 520 MTF CBOE 3 500 38.11 38.25 37.85 133 385 MTF Turquoise MTF Aquis 30 December 2025 Euronext Brussels 7 000 38.06 38.25 37.85 266 420 MTF CBOE 3 000 38.04 38.20 37.85 114 120 MTF Turquoise MTF Aquis 31 December 2025 Euronext Brussels 3 732 37.90 38.00 37.80 141 443 MTF CBOE 2 948 37.90 38.00 37.85 111 729 MTF Turquoise MTF Aquis Total 26 680 38.03 38.25 37.80 1 014 617

Liquidity agreement

In relation to the renewed liquidity agreement with Kepler Cheuvreux announced on 25 June 2024 , Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 1 400 shares during the period from 25 December 2025 to 31 December 2026 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 1 000 shares on Euronext Brussels.

The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 25 December 2025 to 31 December 2026:

Purchase of shares Date Number of Shares Average Price (€) Highest Price (€) Lowest Price (€) Total Amount (€) 25 December 2025 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0 26 December 2025 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0 29 December 2025 1 000 37.97 38.10 37.90 37 970 30 December 2025 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0 31 December 2025 400 37.83 37.85 37.80 15 132 Total 1 400 53 102





Sale of shares Date Number of Shares Average Price (€) Highest Price (€) Lowest Price (€) Total Amount (€) 25 December 2025 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0 26 December 2025 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0 29 December 2025 400 38.25 38.20 38.30 15 300 30 December 2025 400 38.10 38.20 38.00 15 240 31 December 2025 200 37.95 37.95 37.95 7 590 Total 1 000 38 130

The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 24 453 shares.

On 31 December 2026 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 1 850 137 own shares, or 3.61% of the total number of the outstanding shares.

This information is also made available on the investor relations pages of our website.

