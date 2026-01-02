Bekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program and Liquidity Agreement

Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement
Period from 25 December 2025 to 31 December 2026
Share Buyback Program
On 21 November 2025, Bekaert announced the start of the next tranche of its share buyback program, for a total maximum consideration of up to € 25 million. As announced previously, the purpose of the Program is to cancel all shares repurchased.
Bekaert announces today that during the period from 25 December 2025 to 31 December 2026, Kepler Cheuvreux SA on behalf of Bekaert has bought 26 680 shares.
The table below provides an overview of the transactions under the Program during the period from 25 December 2025 to 31 December 2026:
|Repurchase of shares
|Date
|Market
|Number of Shares
|Average Price paid (€)
|Highest Price
paid (€)
|Lowest Price
paid (€)
|Total
Amount (€)
|25 December 2025
|Euronext Brussels
|MTF CBOE
|MTF Turquoise
|MTF Aquis
|26 December 2025
|Euronext Brussels
|MTF CBOE
|MTF Turquoise
|MTF Aquis
|29 December 2025
|Euronext Brussels
|6 500
|38.08
|38.25
|37.90
|247 520
|MTF CBOE
|3 500
|38.11
|38.25
|37.85
|133 385
|MTF Turquoise
|MTF Aquis
|30 December 2025
|Euronext Brussels
|7 000
|38.06
|38.25
|37.85
|266 420
|MTF CBOE
|3 000
|38.04
|38.20
|37.85
|114 120
|MTF Turquoise
|MTF Aquis
|31 December 2025
|Euronext Brussels
|3 732
|37.90
|38.00
|37.80
|141 443
|MTF CBOE
|2 948
|37.90
|38.00
|37.85
|111 729
|MTF Turquoise
|MTF Aquis
|Total
|26 680
|38.03
|38.25
|37.80
|1 014 617
Liquidity agreement
In relation to the renewed liquidity agreement with Kepler Cheuvreux announced on 25 June 2024, Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 1 400 shares during the period from 25 December 2025 to 31 December 2026 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 1 000 shares on Euronext Brussels.
The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 25 December 2025 to 31 December 2026:
|Purchase of shares
|Date
|Number of Shares
|Average Price (€)
|Highest Price (€)
|Lowest Price (€)
|Total Amount (€)
|25 December 2025
|0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0
|26 December 2025
|0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0
|29 December 2025
|1 000
|37.97
|38.10
|37.90
|37 970
|30 December 2025
|0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0
|31 December 2025
|400
|37.83
|37.85
|37.80
|15 132
|Total
|1 400
|53 102
|Sale of shares
|Date
|Number of Shares
|Average Price (€)
|Highest Price (€)
|Lowest Price (€)
|Total Amount (€)
|25 December 2025
|0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0
|26 December 2025
|0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0
|29 December 2025
|400
|38.25
|38.20
|38.30
|15 300
|30 December 2025
|400
|38.10
|38.20
|38.00
|15 240
|31 December 2025
|200
|37.95
|37.95
|37.95
|7 590
|Total
|1 000
|38 130
The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 24 453 shares.
On 31 December 2026 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 1 850 137 own shares, or 3.61% of the total number of the outstanding shares.
