Bekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program and Liquidity Agreement

Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement

Period from 25 December 2025 to 31 December 2026

Share Buyback Program
On 21 November 2025, Bekaert announced the start of the next tranche of its share buyback program, for a total maximum consideration of up to € 25 million. As announced previously, the purpose of the Program is to cancel all shares repurchased.

Bekaert announces today that during the period from 25 December 2025 to 31 December 2026, Kepler Cheuvreux SA on behalf of Bekaert has bought 26 680 shares.

The table below provides an overview of the transactions under the Program during the period from 25 December 2025 to 31 December 2026:

 Repurchase of shares
DateMarketNumber of SharesAverage Price paid (€)Highest Price
paid (€)		Lowest Price
paid (€)		Total
Amount (€)
25 December 2025Euronext Brussels     
 MTF CBOE     
 MTF Turquoise     
 MTF Aquis     
26 December 2025Euronext Brussels     
 MTF CBOE     
 MTF Turquoise     
 MTF Aquis     
29 December 2025Euronext Brussels6 50038.0838.2537.90247 520
 MTF CBOE3 50038.1138.2537.85133 385
 MTF Turquoise     
 MTF Aquis     
30 December 2025Euronext Brussels7 00038.0638.2537.85266 420
 MTF CBOE3 00038.0438.2037.85114 120
 MTF Turquoise     
 MTF Aquis     
31 December 2025Euronext Brussels3 73237.9038.0037.80141 443
 MTF CBOE2 94837.9038.0037.85111 729
 MTF Turquoise     
 MTF Aquis     
Total 26 68038.0338.2537.801 014 617

Liquidity agreement
In relation to the renewed liquidity agreement with Kepler Cheuvreux announced on 25 June 2024, Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 1 400 shares during the period from 25 December 2025 to 31 December 2026 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 1 000 shares on Euronext Brussels.

The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 25 December 2025 to 31 December 2026:

 Purchase of shares
DateNumber of SharesAverage Price (€)Highest Price (€)Lowest Price (€)Total Amount (€)
25 December 202500.000.000.000
26 December 202500.000.000.000
29 December 20251 00037.9738.1037.9037 970
30 December 202500.000.000.000
31 December 202540037.8337.8537.8015 132
Total1 400   53 102


 Sale of shares
DateNumber of SharesAverage Price (€)Highest Price (€)Lowest Price (€)Total Amount (€)
25 December 202500.000.000.000
26 December 202500.000.000.000
29 December 202540038.2538.2038.3015 300
30 December 202540038.1038.2038.0015 240
31 December 202520037.9537.9537.957 590
Total1 000   38 130

The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 24 453 shares.

On 31 December 2026 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 1 850 137 own shares, or 3.61% of the total number of the outstanding shares.

This information is also made available on the investor relations pages of our website.

