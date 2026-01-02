Indocia Officially Launches Beta Version of Its Non-Custodial Wallet Platform

Singapore, SG, Jan. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Indocia today announced the official beta launch of the Indocia Wallet, marking a major milestone in the project’s roadmap toward building a secure, non-custodial Web3 ecosystem. The wallet is now live on Indocia.com, offering users early access to a stable beta version ahead of additional platform upgrades scheduled throughout January 2026.

The Indocia Wallet has been developed with a primary focus on user ownership, security, and simplicity, addressing growing demand for self-custody solutions in the global digital asset market.

Beta Wallet Now Live on Ethereum

The current beta release of the Indocia Wallet is available exclusively on the Ethereum (ERC-20) network. Users can connect and import existing wallets using MetaMask and WalletConnect, allowing for seamless onboarding without the need to create new keys or accounts.

Once connected, the wallet automatically displays the total available balance, including Ether (ETH) and all supported ERC-20 tokens associated with the connected address. Users may also manually import any ERC-20 token to view balances within the wallet interface.

True Non-Custodial Architecture

Indocia emphasized that the wallet is fully non-custodial by design. All private keys and sensitive wallet data are stored locally on the user’s device or within the browser’s local storage. Indocia does not store, access, or control user private keys at any stage, ensuring that ownership remains entirely with the user.

This architecture aligns with Indocia’s broader commitment to decentralization and user sovereignty, particularly at a time when centralized custody risks remain a concern across the industry.

Wallet Backup and Transaction Visibility

As part of the beta release, wallet backup functionality has been enabled, allowing users to securely back up their wallet data. Indocia strongly advises all users to complete a backup immediately after connecting or importing a wallet to avoid potential data loss.

The wallet also provides full transaction visibility, displaying all on-chain transactions associated with the connected address. This enables users to track activity, review historical transfers, and maintain transparency over their wallet interactions directly from the Indocia interface.

Beta Phase and Ongoing Development

Indocia clarified that the current release represents a stable beta version, intended for early users to explore core wallet functionality while additional features continue to be developed. Future updates will expand network support, introduce deeper ecosystem integrations, and enhance user experience based on community feedback.

The wallet launch aligns with Indocia’s previously announced January 2026 timeline, which includes upcoming milestones such as token mechanics activation, DAO governance rollout, and the opening of the public $INDO presale.

Looking Ahead

By launching the Indocia Wallet ahead of its token presale, the project aims to demonstrate product readiness and technical execution, rather than relying solely on roadmap promises. Indocia stated that community feedback during the beta phase will play a critical role in shaping future updates and feature releases.

Further announcements regarding platform enhancements, governance activation, token presale, and ecosystem expansion will be released as the project progresses through its January rollout schedule.