Unified Endpoint Management Market to Surpass USD 27.63 Billion by 2033, Driven by Rising Mobile Workforces and Endpoint Security Needs | SNS Insider

Austin, Jan. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Unified Endpoint Management Market size was valued at USD 6.16 Billion in 2025E and is expected to reach USD 27.63 Billion by 2033 and grow at a CAGR of 20.65% over 2026-2033.

The Unified Endpoint Management Market analysis highlights how growth is driven by the rising adoption of mobile and remote workforces, increasing BYOD (Bring Your Own Device) practices, and the need for centralized endpoint security and compliance.





The U.S. Unified Endpoint Management Market size was USD 1.65 Billion in 2025E and is expected to reach USD 7.27 Billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 20.41% over 2026-2033.

The growth in the U.S. is driven by advanced IT infrastructure, high enterprise mobility, widespread cloud-based adoption, and strong focus on cybersecurity, compliance, and centralized management of desktops, laptops, mobile, and IoT endpoints.

Segmentation Analysis:

By Component

In 2025, Software led the market with a share of 65.20% due to the widespread adoption of software-driven endpoint management solutions. Services is the fastest-growing segment with a CAGR of 21.26% driven by increasing demand for professional consulting, implementation, and managed services.

By Deployment

In 2025, Large Enterprise led the market with a share of 70.02% due to their extensive IT infrastructure and the need to manage, monitor, and secure thousands of endpoints across multiple locations. SME is the fastest-growing segment with a CAGR of 23.16% driven by increasing digital transformation initiatives, remote work adoption, and the growing need for cost-effective, scalable endpoint management solutions.

By Application

Endpoint Management Integration led the market with a share of 35.60% as organizations prioritize centralized control, monitoring, and management of all endpoints across desktops, laptops, mobile devices, and IoT systems. Data Protection is the fastest-growing segment with a CAGR of 22.34% driven by rising cybersecurity threats, stringent regulatory requirements, and the increasing need for organizations to safeguard sensitive data, prevent breaches, and ensure secure access across all managed endpoints.

By Operating System

In 2025, Windows led the market with a share of 40.26% driven by its extensive adoption across enterprise desktops and laptops globally. Android is the fastest-growing segment with a CAGR of 23.40% fueled by the rapid proliferation of mobile devices, increasing BYOD adoption, and the need for enterprises to secure and monitor Android smartphones and tablets.

By End-User

In 2025, IT & Telecommunications led the market with a share of 25.10% due to extensive endpoint deployment, high digital infrastructure, and the critical need for centralized management, security, and compliance across multiple devices. Healthcare is the fastest-growing segment with a CAGR of 22.84% driven by increasing digitalization, remote patient care, strict regulatory compliance, and the growing adoption of mobile and IoT devices in hospitals and clinics.

Regional Insights:

North America dominated the Unified Endpoint Management Market in 2025E, with over 37.14% revenue share, driven by high adoption of advanced IT infrastructure and digital workplace solutions. The Asia-Pacific region is expected to have the fastest-growing CAGR 22.04%, due to increasing enterprise mobility, remote work adoption, and the proliferation of connected devices.

Empowering Remote Workforces Through Unified Endpoint Management Solutions Boost Market Expansion Globally

One of the main factors propelling the unified endpoint management market is the growing popularity of remote work and flexible workplace regulations. Devices used both locally and remotely, such as laptops, smartphones, tablets, and Internet of Things devices, must now be managed, watched over, and secured by organizations. UEM solutions offer a single mechanism for controlling access, enforcing security policies, and guaranteeing compliance across all endpoints. BYOD (Bring Your Own Device) policies, which necessitate strong endpoint management to stop security lapses and data leaks, are contributing to the rise.

Key Players:

Microsoft Corporation

VMware, Inc.

IBM Corporation

Ivanti, Inc.

BlackBerry Limited

Citrix Systems, Inc.

Sophos Group plc

SOTI Inc.

Jamf Holding Corp.

Matrix42 GmbH

Zoho Corporation Pvt. Ltd.

42Gears Mobility Systems Pvt. Ltd.

Mitsogo Inc.

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Broadcom Inc.

Symantec Corporation

Trend Micro Incorporated

Kaspersky Lab

Absolute Software Corporation

Baramundi Software AG

Recent Developments:

In August 2025, SOTI Inc. Partnered with Advantech Co., Ltd. to embed SOTI MobiControl and XSight into Advantech’s IoT/edge hardware, enabling unified device management across Android, iOS, Windows and Linux.

In October 2025, Jamf Holding Corp Introduced a next‑gen API ecosystem, AI capabilities and automated OS updates at its annual user conference, enhancing Apple‑device management scalability and flexibility.

