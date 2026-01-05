Seyond to Showcase Live RoboVan Demonstrations and Next-Generation LiDAR at CES 2026

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As CES 2026 opens this week, Seyond, a global leader in high-performance LiDAR solutions, invites attendees to experience live autonomous demonstrations and next-generation LiDAR technology at its booth in LVCC – West Hall, Booth #6059.

Designed as an interactive, two-level experience, Seyond’s CES booth highlights how deployment-ready LiDAR is enabling real-world autonomy today, across automotive, robotics, and intelligent infrastructure applications. Through live demos, immersive visualizations, and customer platforms on display, visitors can explore how a complete, end-to-end LiDAR portfolio supports scalable perception systems from near-field sensing to ultra-long-range detection.

Why Visit Seyond at CES 2026

Seyond’s CES presence is built around a simple message: real-world autonomy requires proven, scalable perception. With deployment-ready LiDAR platforms, flexible system architectures, and a complete sensing portfolio, Seyond enables customers to build and deploy perception solutions with confidence, using a single, trusted partner.

RoboVan Showcase Featuring Zelostech Z5

A centerpiece of Seyond’s CES booth is the Z5 RoboVan from Zelostech, a global leader in autonomous driving technology and the earliest L4-level autonomous driving enterprise to enable ‘RoboVan operation worldwide’.

Displayed at the booth and integrated with Seyond’s LiDAR technology, the Z5 RoboVan highlights how real-world autonomous vehicle platforms are designed around high-performance perception. Through on-vehicle sensor integration and live data visualizations, visitors can explore how LiDAR enables precise environment sensing, situational awareness, and safe decision-making for logistics, last-mile delivery, and commercial autonomous vehicle applications.

The showcase illustrates how deployment-ready LiDAR supports scalable autonomy platforms, bridging the gap between prototype concepts and production-intent vehicle systems.

Live Demos of Hummingbird and Robin E1X LiDAR

In addition to the RoboVan showcase, Seyond will demonstrate its latest LiDAR platforms, including Hummingbird, the company’s fully solid-state LiDAR designed for mass production, and Robin E1X, the newest evolution of its long-range LiDAR family.

Through live sensor demos and real-time point cloud visualizations, visitors can see how Hummingbird delivers compact, wide-field-of-view perception for automotive and robotics applications, while Robin E1X provides enhanced range, improved point cloud quality, and optimized performance for autonomous driving, smart cities, and industrial automation. Together, these demonstrations illustrate how Seyond’s LiDAR technologies perform in real-world operating environments, not just controlled lab settings.

Visit Seyond at CES 2026:

LVCC – West Hall, Booth #6059

About Seyond

Seyond is a global provider of advanced LiDAR solutions for automotive, robotics, and intelligent infrastructure applications. Focused on performance, reliability, and scalability, Seyond’s LiDAR technologies enable real-world autonomy across diverse operating environments. The company is committed to accelerating the adoption of safe, intelligent, and connected systems through next-generation 3D sensing.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3ca48a6a-f5f9-4a05-952e-a59330c5907b