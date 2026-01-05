Gogo issues year-end “report card” on critical new product initiatives.

Broomfield,CO., Jan. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ: GOGO) (“Gogo,” “we,” “us” or the “Company”), issued a “report card” today regarding its 2025 year-end progress on critical new product initiatives as it transitions from being a domestic supplier of traditional Air-to-Ground (“ATG”) connectivity to becoming a global multi-orbit, ultra-high bandwidth connectivity supplier to the business aviation (“BA”) and military government markets. All data in this press release is as of December 31, 2025.

Gogo Galileo Antennas – This is Gogo’s new global Low-Earth-Orbit satellite offering, which comes in two sizes, FDX for large jets offering 200 Mbps speeds, and HDX, a smaller form factor that fits on all aircraft, offering 60 Mbps speeds. As of December 31, 2025:

Strong Antenna Shipments – Gogo shipped over 300 FDX and HDX antennas, 84% of which were for named customers, making Gogo Galileo one of the fastest product launches ever in the BA market for inflight connectivity.

Increasing Activations – Gogo activated service on 99 of the shipped antennas.

Growing STC Portfolio – Gogo completed 31 HDX and FDX Commercial STCs in the United States, Europe, Brazil and Canada, with a total addressable market (“TAM”) of 4,000+ aircraft covering 34 aircraft models. Gogo expects 20 more STCs to be completed in the first half of 2026.

Healthy Pipeline – Gogo inventory levels were strong to support a weighted pipeline of more than 430 aircraft with an anticipated 50% probability or better of closing in 2026. Further, the combined Gogo Galileo pipeline for both HDX and FDX remains strong at over 1,000 aircraft, and Gogo continues to see a favorable pipeline mix between the U.S. and global markets of about 60/40.

5G Network – This is Gogo’s cutting-edge ATG product, offering satellite speeds at ATG prices, for aircraft that fly predominantly in North America. As of December 31, 2025:

First revenue-generating customer – Gogo confirmed installation and activation completed in December for the first 5G aircraft, with official launch and availability of the 5G network planned for January 2026.

5G service revenue is anticipated to begin in Q1 2026.

33 STCs covering all major aircraft types in North America (with a TAM of 7,500 aircraft) are in place, needing only a minor upgrade.

Approximately 450 aircraft are already pre-provisioned and ready to come online with a simple box swap in 2026, and Gogo anticipates a strong pipeline of new prospects in 2026.

Gogo network testing confirmed peak speeds of 80 Mbps download and 20 Mbps upload, allowing more than ten devices to concurrently attend video conferencing meetings and stream high-bandwidth content.

FCC Rip & Replace Program – This is the upgrade of Gogo’s legacy EVDO network to LTE technology, which is expected to deliver a 40% performance boost for Gogo Classic customers who upgrade to AVANCE.

Strong Shipments – Gogo had record-breaking ATG shipments of over 1,600 units, including 700+ C-1 Systems. The C-1 System allows Gogo Classic customers a fast unit swap in order to maintain Gogo connectivity after the network cutover. Over 300 C-1 systems were already installed and activated.

Strong Pipeline – Gogo has a weighted pipeline of more than 260 C-1 aircraft in 2026, with an anticipated 50% probability or better of closing in 2026. Further, the unweighted pipeline for C-1 systems remains strong at over 450.

2026 financial guidance will be provided on our Q4 earnings call.

Note Regarding Preliminary Key Operating Metrics and Other Operating Data

The key operating metrics and other operating data as of and for the year ended December 31, 2025 in this release are preliminary and subject to completion, reflect only management’s current views, and may change due to management’s review of results and other factors, including business, economic and competitive risks and uncertainties such as those listed under “Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements.” All preliminary metrics and other data reported in this release are subject to the closing of fiscal 2025 and finalization of internal procedures, and should not be viewed as a substitute for full yearly results, which the Company expects to report in the ordinary course in the first quarter of 2026.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain disclosures in this release and related comments by our management include forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding our business outlook, industry, business strategy, plans, goals and expectations concerning our market position, international expansion, future technologies, future operations, margins, profitability, future efficiencies, capital expenditures, liquidity and capital resources and other financial and operating information. When used in this discussion, the words “anticipate,” “assume,” “believe,” “budget,” “continue,” “could,” “envision,” “estimate,” “expect,” “forecast,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “slated,” “should,” “will,” “future” and the negative of these or similar terms and phrases are intended to identify forward-looking statements in this press release. Forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations regarding future events, results or outcomes. These expectations may or may not be realized. Although we believe the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give you no assurance these expectations will prove to have been correct. Some of these expectations may be based upon assumptions, data or judgments that prove to be incorrect. Actual events, results and outcomes may differ materially from our expectations due to a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. Although it is not possible to identify all of these risks and factors, they include, among others, the factors listed under the caption “Risk Factors” in our annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on March 14, 2025 and in our subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q as filed with the SEC. Any one of these factors or a combination of these factors could materially affect our financial condition or future results of operations and could influence whether any forward-looking statements contained in this report ultimately prove to be accurate. Our forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and you should not place undue reliance on them. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date made and we undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

