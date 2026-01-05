CES 2026: SoundHound AI Unveils Agentic Voice Commerce for Vehicles and TVs, With AI Agents that Order Food, Make Dinner Reservations, Pay for Parking, and Book Tickets On the Go





SANTA CLARA, Calif., Jan. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SoundHound AI, Inc. (Nasdaq: SOUN), a global leader in voice and conversational AI, today announced that it’s bringing the full power of its Amelia 7 agentic AI to vehicles, TVs, and smart devices – enabling a significantly expanded voice commerce marketplace, with AI agents that can order food, make dinner reservations, pay for parking, book tickets, travel, and more.

These new capabilities are being showcased for the very first time at CES 2026 [West Hall, Booth #5867], alongside the company’s first ever live demo of Vision AI for vehicles.

Agentic Voice Commerce Expansion

SoundHound’s AI agent orchestration platform brings new capabilities into the vehicle, enabling multiple agents to carry out tasks and transactions on behalf of the driver – from the company’s own voice commerce agents that allow food ordering and reservations with top restaurant brands, to external agents that will allow users to check email or adjust their schedules.

Last year SoundHound debuted in-vehicle voice ordering at CES. In 2026, the company’s fully-fledged agentic platform extends to include:

Commerce

Restaurant reservations powered by OpenTable , the world’s leading provider of online restaurant reservations

, the world’s leading provider of online restaurant reservations Parking payments powered by Parkopedia , the world’s largest provider of parking services

, the world’s largest provider of parking services Take out ordering with thousands of restaurant locations throughout the U.S.

Flight bookings and hotel reservations





Additional AI Agent-Powered Capabilities

Intelligent vehicle diagnosis

Booking for service appointments and appointments with car dealerships

Access to popular calendars, emails, and messages – including the ability to book meetings (via MCP )





SoundHound’s broader omnichannel agentic environment, built on its leading Amelia 7 platform , can also host any agent that is optimized for MCP and A2A protocols. This means any business – from large enterprises to OEMs – can build on the Amelia platform to achieve the best possible experience via self-built agents, pre-built agents, or agents from outside the SoundHound ecosystem (or a mix of all three).

“At CES 2026, SoundHound is showcasing a whole ecosystem of AI agents that perform tasks and transactions on behalf of consumers, no matter where they are,” said Keyvan Mohajer, CEO and Co-Founder of SoundHound AI. “Attendees can see for themselves how our agentic AI can now orchestrate real-world commerce via the vehicle dashboard, via TVs, and across many other media, using the human voice as its main interface. After decades of websites and mobile apps, we predict this is the way businesses will interact with customers in this new era of AI.”

Vision AI for Vehicles

SoundHound is also debuting Vision AI for vehicles at CES 2026, a new capability that seamlessly unites visual with voice AI, allowing the in-vehicle assistant to listen, see, and interpret the world around.

Vision AI works by uniting the vehicle camera’s real-time visual perception with SoundHound’s Polaris automatic speech recognition, natural language understanding, agent orchestration, and text-to-speech technologies. The result is fast, frictionless interactions that allow the driver to do more – safely and hands-free.

Some examples for Vision AI in use:

Famous landmarks: “Hey, can you tell me more about that building on the right?”

Billboards: “Call the number on that billboard”

Urban travel: “Translate that sign”

Road trips: “What exit did we just pass?”





Like SoundHound’s agentic voice commerce platform, Vision AI enables drivers and their passengers to do more behind the wheel. In combination, these technologies unlock more information discovery, entertainment, transactions, and interactions from the comfort of the vehicle – just by speaking naturally.

Elsewhere on the booth, SoundHound will highlight agentic AI running on the edge through its collaboration with NVIDIA, demonstrating advanced LLM-powered experiences, including multilingual capabilities, directly on the NVIDIA DRIVE AGX™ platform. The company will be participating in NVIDIA’s “ Explore to Win ” passport program.

Visitors can also explore additional demos on the booth, including intelligent interactions – like food ordering from smart TVs, Ultraviolette’s two-wheeler in-helmet voice control, and SoundHound’s award-winning AI-powered drive-thru.

About SoundHound AI

SoundHound AI (Nasdaq: SOUN), a global leader in voice and conversational AI, delivers solutions that allow businesses to offer superior experiences to their customers. Built on proprietary technology, SoundHound’s voice AI delivers best-in-class speed and accuracy in numerous languages to product creators and service providers across retail, financial services, healthcare, automotive, smart devices, and restaurants. The company’s various groundbreaking AI-driven products include Smart Answering, Smart Ordering, Dynamic Drive-Thru, and the Amelia Platform, which powers AI Agents for enterprise. In addition, SoundHound Chat AI, a powerful voice assistant with integrated Generative AI, and Autonomics, a category-leading operations platform that automates IT processes, have enabled SoundHound to power millions of products and services, and process billions of interactions each year for world-class businesses.

