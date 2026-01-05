Hearty Ways to Warm Up Winter

MISSION, Kan., Jan. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (Family Features) Coming inside from a cold day calls for moments spent under a blanket, around a warm fire and curled up with a hot bowl of delicious, comforting food. From chili to pasta, your winter menu is sure to feature filling dishes that warm you and your loved ones from the inside out.

For example, you can beat the chill with Pumpkin Chili, which uses Green Giant 100% Pure Pumpkin for a thicker, creamier texture and subtly sweet, earthy flavor. Plus, it comes together in around 30 minutes as an easy solution for busy weeknights or weekend fun.

Switch up pasta night with Pumpkin Mac n’ Cheese for a rich, velvety texture that features cheddar and gruyere cheeses, but you can substitute other favorites like Monterey Jack, fontina or gouda. The extra creamy texture and flavor from cream cheese means you can save time without making a traditional cream sauce using flour for added convenience.

These hearty, filling recipes feature delicious, nutritious and high-quality Green Giant 100% Pure Pumpkin that adds warmth to the menu all year long mixed into baked goods, morning smoothies and more. With special care and premium quality in mind, the non-GMO pumpkin grown in the USA without preservatives can be your new go-to.

To find more ways to warm up this winter, visit greengiantvegetables.com.

Pumpkin Chili
Prep time: 10 minutes
Cook time: 23 minutes
Servings: 4

2tablespoons olive oil
1green bell pepper, chopped
1yellow onion, chopped
1pound ground turkey
1tablespoon chili powder
1teaspoon smoked paprika
2teaspoons cumin
1/2teaspoon garlic powder
1cup chicken broth
1can (15 ounces) diced tomatoes
1can (15 ounces) Green Giant 100% Pure Pumpkin
1can (15 ounces) red kidney beans, drained and rinsed
  

In Dutch oven over medium heat, heat oil. Add bell pepper and onion. Saute 5 minutes.

Add ground turkey and separate with spatula. Cook 5 minutes, stirring occasionally. Stir in chili powder, paprika, cumin and garlic powder.

Add broth, tomatoes and pumpkin. Bring to boil and reduce heat to low. Simmer 10 minutes. Add kidney beans and simmer 3 minutes.

Ladle into bowls and serve hot.

Pumpkin Mac n’ Cheese
Prep time: 15 minutes
Cook time: 26 minutes
Servings: 10       

1 1/2pounds shell pasta
3tablespoons unsalted butter
2teaspoons minced garlic
1tablespoon fresh chopped sage
4ounces cream cheese, cubed
2cans (15 ounces each) Green Giant 100% Pure Pumpkin
2cups whole milk
2 1/2cups freshly grated sharp cheddar cheese
2 1/2cups freshly grated gruyere cheese
2teaspoons Dijon mustard
1teaspoon salt
1/4teaspoon cracked black pepper
  

Cook pasta according to package directions. Drain pasta when al dente, about 8 minutes.

In large skillet or Dutch oven over medium heat, heat butter. Add garlic and sage; saute 1-2 minutes, until garlic is lightly browned. Add cream cheese and pumpkin. Heat until cream cheese is melted and stir to combine.

Gradually stir in milk, cheddar and gruyere. Stir in Dijon mustard, salt and pepper. Heat until cheese is melted and sauce is creamy, about 3 minutes.

Fold in cooked pasta.

