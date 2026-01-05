Dr. Andrew Hildreth Joins SEDA, Bringing Over 30 Years of Experience in Complex Litigation and International Arbitration

New York, NY, Jan. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SEDA Experts LLC, a leading expert witness firm providing world-class financial expert witness services, announced today that Dr. Andrew Hildreth joined the firm as Managing Director.

“Andrew is an outstanding and proven economist and damages expert,” said Peter Selman, Managing Partner of SEDA Experts.

Dr. Hildreth is a senior economist with more than three decades of experience providing expert economic and statistical analysis in complex litigation, regulatory investigations, and international arbitration. He specializes in antitrust and competition matters, securities litigation, class actions, and financial services disputes, with a particular focus on damages estimation or quantum, econometrics, statistical sampling, and event studies.

Dr. Hildreth has served as an expert witness in numerous proceedings before U.S. federal and state courts, as a Part 35 expert in the English High Court, as well as European courts and international arbitration tribunals. His experience spans industries including banking and financial services, energy, transportation, technology, pharmaceuticals, insurance, and consumer goods. He has been retained in matters involving abuse of dominance, cartel and restrictive practices, securities disclosure and market efficiency, employment and wage-and-hour class actions, and complex commercial disputes.

Throughout his consulting career, Dr. Hildreth has held senior leadership and equity partner roles at other global economic and financial consulting firms, advising clients and counsel on high-stakes litigation and regulatory matters. His work frequently involves the design and implementation of sophisticated econometric models, large-scale sampling frameworks, and counterfactual analyses to assess liability, causation, and damages.

In addition to his consulting and expert witness work, Dr. Hildreth has an extensive academic background. He has held faculty and research appointments at the University of California, Berkeley, the University of Oxford, Carnegie Mellon University, and the University of Essex, and has contributed to government and institutional research initiatives in the United States and Europe. He is a Fellow of the Royal Statistical Society and has published widely in leading peer-reviewed journals on econometrics, labor economics, and applied microeconomic analysis.

Dr. Hildreth holds a Ph.D. in Economics from the University of Cambridge and a B.A. in Economics with First Class Honors from City University of London.

About SEDA Experts LLC

SEDA is a leading expert witness firm specializing in financial services. We support international law firms by offering the highest level of expertise across the financial industry and providing access to the most influential financial services industry leaders. We provide superior independent advice, data analytics, valuation, and elite expert reports and testimony services to law firms, regulators, and leading financial institutions.