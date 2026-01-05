A Better Life Therapy Joins the Lumina Therapy Alliance, Marking a Major Expansion of the Nation’s Gold Standard for Concierge, In-Person Mental Health Care

NEW YORK, Jan. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lumina Therapy Alliance , the nation’s premier collective of highly vetted, in-person mental health practices, today announced that A Better Life Therapy , the acclaimed Philadelphia-based practice founded and led by Elizabeth Earnshaw, LMFT, has officially joined its expanding national alliance.

This addition represents a defining moment for Lumina. A Better Life Therapy is widely regarded as a gold standard practice—known for its clinical sophistication, elevated client experience, and cultural impact well beyond its physical footprint. Led by Earnshaw, one of the most influential voices in modern therapy, the practice exemplifies the future of premium, relationship-based mental health care.

Elizabeth Earnshaw’s platform, @lizlistens , reaches a massive nationwide audience, shaping how millions understand relationships, attachment, trauma, and emotional health. Her work bridges deep clinical rigor with cultural relevance—bringing credibility, trust, and visibility that few practices in the country can match.

“A Better Life Therapy represents everything Lumina stands for,” said Dr. Daniel Selling, Founder of Lumina Therapy Alliance. “This is a practice that has earned national influence without compromising depth, integrity, or the in-person therapeutic experience. Elizabeth and her team have built something rare—beautiful brick-and-mortar spaces, extraordinary clinicians, and a level of care that truly changes lives. Their decision to join Lumina is a powerful signal of where high-end mental health care is headed.”

A Model Built for Today’s Employers

A Better Life Therapy’s entry into the Alliance significantly strengthens Lumina’s offering to employers seeking meaningful alternatives to underutilized teletherapy and EAP platforms. With a strong emphasis on high-touch concierge therapy, relational depth, and thoughtfully designed physical spaces, the practice delivers what today’s professionals increasingly demand: discretion, consistency, and real human connection.

For employers, this means access to a trusted, culturally respected practice that resonates with modern workforces—particularly leaders, creatives, and high-performing professionals navigating stress, relationships, trauma, and burnout.

“Joining Lumina felt like a natural alignment,” said Elizabeth Earnshaw, LMFT, Founder of A Better Life Therapy. “We believe deeply in the power of in-person work, intentional spaces, and care that meets people with nuance and humanity. Lumina is building something truly special—an alliance that honors clinical excellence while expanding access for individuals, families, and workplaces that want more than surface-level support.”

Raising the National Bar

Lumina Therapy Alliance was founded to curate the country’s most respected independent therapy practices into a single national standard—without sacrificing autonomy, culture, or quality. The Lumina Therapy Alliance now has over 250 clinicians! A Better Life Therapy joins a growing roster of elite practices that are redefining what premium mental health care looks like in the employer and concierge space.

This partnership reinforces Lumina’s mission: to offer employers and their teams real care, in real spaces, from real experts—and to move the industry beyond transactional, low-engagement mental health solutions.

About A Better Life Therapy

A Better Life Therapy is a Philadelphia-based psychotherapy practice known for its sophisticated, relationship-centered approach to mental health care. Founded by Elizabeth Earnshaw, LMFT, the practice specializes in attachment-based therapy, trauma-informed care, and relational healing for individuals, couples, and families. With beautifully designed in-person locations and a team of highly trained clinicians, A Better Life Therapy delivers an elevated, deeply human therapeutic experience rooted in clinical excellence and emotional depth. Elizabeth Earnshaw is also the creator of the nationally influential platform @lizlistens, which reaches millions and has helped reshape the public conversation around relationships and mental health.

About Lumina Therapy Alliance

Lumina Therapy Alliance is the nation’s leading collective of highly vetted, premium, in-person mental health practices built to serve modern employers and their workforces. Lumina partners with elite brick-and-mortar therapy groups across the country to deliver high-touch concierge mental health care—offering a powerful alternative to underutilized teletherapy and traditional EAP models. By uniting the best independent practices under a shared standard of excellence, Lumina is redefining how employers support mental health: with depth, discretion, and real clinical impact.

