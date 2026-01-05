HERE Technologies and Amazon to Showcase Next-Generation AI Navigation for Automakers at CES 2026 

HERE and Amazon collaborate to offer uniquely branded, conversational AI navigation for automakers



Las Vegas, NV – At CES 2026, HERE Technologies, the leading digital mapping and location data company, and Amazon are collaborating to bring an AI-powered navigation solution. At the heart of this advancement is the integration of HERE Navigation with Amazon's Alexa Custom Assistant (ACA). The collaboration creates a sophisticated in-vehicle experience and enables automakers to offer uniquely branded, conversational AI navigation experiences across all vehicle segments.

Conversational AI navigation powered by HERE and Alexa Custom Assistant

At CES 2026, attendees will experience the next generation of AI navigation. Alexa Custom Assistant uses Alexa+’s intelligence and natural conversational abilities to understand customer requests and respond accordingly. ACA technology combined with HERE’s industry-leading map data enables drivers to find places, plan complex routes, and navigate.

“Hey Assistant, navigate me to the Sphere in Las Vegas, then find me parking...

Oh, and by the way, what’s showing tonight there?”

With HERE and Alexa Custom Assistant, automakers can easily create tailored AI in-vehicle assistants that reflect their brand identity. The solution is easy to integrate, speeding up the time to market. HERE Navigation and Alexa Custom Assistant extend beyond providing information, offering drivers advanced, contextual, and personalized experiences while keeping their focus on the road ahead. The solution will encompass trip planning and proactive driver assistance to enhance the overall driving experience.

A Flexible Solution for OEMs

“We’re excited to work with HERE Technologies to make AI-powered navigation more accessible and customizable for automakers. By combining HERE's trusted mapping expertise with Alexa+'s conversational AI capabilities, we're enabling OEMs to deliver premium, branded navigation experiences that drivers will love,” said Anes Hodzic, Vice President of Amazon Smart Vehicles.

“By uniting HERE’s industry-leading mapping and location technology with Amazon’s next-generation conversational AI, we’re redefining what in-vehicle navigation can be,” said Denise Doyle, Chief Product Officer at HERE Technologies. “This collaboration reduces development complexity for automakers across every vehicle segment when working with HERE and Amazon.”

AI privacy, performance and flexibility for every vehicle segment

HERE Navigation is designed for seamless integration into passenger vehicles, commercial fleets, and trucks. The architecture supports both cloud and edge processing, enabling OEMs to balance cost, performance and privacy while delivering the intuitive, conversational navigation experience drivers expect.

Experience HERE at CES 2026

About HERE Technologies

