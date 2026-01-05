HERE showcases AI-powered map data with Snapdragon Ride at CES 2026

Showcase highlights how the integration of HERE’s location intelligence into Qualcomm’s Snapdragon Ride Pilot system can enable enhancement for L2+ automated driving and urban navigation



Las Vegas, NV – HERE Technologies, the leading digital mapping and location data company, announced the company’s plans to showcase its AI-powered map intelligence to enhance advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), automated driving (AD) and precise positioning. Powered by Qualcomm Technologies’ Snapdragon Ride™ Pilot system for ADAS and AD, the demonstrations will be featured as a part of Qualcomm Technologies’ booth (West Hall, booth #5600) throughout CES 2026.

The showcase illustrates how HERE’s advanced map intelligence, when integrated with the Snapdragon Ride Pilot system, can help enhance additional use cases of Level 2+ automated driving across highways and urban environments, including navigation on autopilot (NOA). The demonstration aims to show how extending a vehicle’s awareness beyond what onboard sensors can detect - and enabling highly accurate positioning - can improve driving predictability and enhance overall safety.

Key features of the demonstration:

Extended awareness for safer, more controlled driving: HERE map layers create an ‘e-horizon’ that allows the system to anticipate road features beyond line of sight.

HERE map layers create an ‘e-horizon’ that allows the system to anticipate road features beyond line of sight. Lane-level accuracy: Detailed lane topology to better anticipate lane changes and an overall smoother driving experience.

Detailed lane topology to better anticipate lane changes and an overall smoother driving experience. Global readiness: HERE ADAS map covers 60 countries and is scheduled to expand to more than 100 countries by 2026 for consistent performance worldwide.

HERE ADAS map covers 60 countries and is scheduled to expand to more than 100 countries by 2026 for consistent performance worldwide. Continuous updates and compliance: Over-the-air map updates enable systems to remain up to date with global safety standards, including the European Union’s Intelligent Speed Assistance (ISA) mandate and New Car Assessment Program (NCAP) requirements across regions.

“Automated driving is best when on-board sensors and location intelligence work together seamlessly,” said Remco Timmer, SVP, Head of Automotive Solutions at HERE Technologies. “Our AI-powered map provides the vehicle ‘foresight’ and context that sensors alone cannot deliver. Paired with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon Ride Pilot and its advanced computing platform, we’re proud to help unlock a new era of safer, smarter, and more scalable mobility.”

“Qualcomm Technologies is committed to advancing automated driving through intelligent systems that combine high performance compute with rich, multisource location intelligence,” said Anshuman Saxena VP and GM, ADAS & Robotics, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. “HERE’s AI-powered map data brings valuable insight that enhances what onboard sensors can see. Showcasing this capability alongside our broader ecosystem underscores how Snapdragon Ride Pilot can help automakers deliver safer, more confident and scalable automated driving experiences.”

About HERE Technologies

HERE is the global leader in mapping and location technology. For more than 40 years, we’ve been powering innovation for the world’s most recognizable companies: from launching our first digital map in 1985, to shaping the future of software-defined vehicles today. With the industry’s freshest and richest unified map and a portfolio of products, services and solutions that serve the needs of multiple industries, HERE reveals opportunities that drive progress and unlock new possibilities for every moving vehicle. Discover more at here.com.

Snapdragon and Qualcomm branded products are products of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries.

Qualcomm, Qualcomm Dragonwing and Snapdragon are trademarks or registered trademarks of Qualcomm Incorporated.

Attachment