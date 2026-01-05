Lassila & Tikanoja Plc’s ten largest shareholders

Lassila & Tikanoja Plc

Trading in the new Lassila & Tikanoja Plc’s (“Lassila & Tikanoja”) shares commenced on the official list of Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd on 2 January 2026, following the completion of the partial demerger of Lassila & Tikanoja plc (currently Luotea Plc) on 31 December 2025, under the share trading code “LASTIK” and ISIN code FI4000592472.

The following table sets forth the ten largest shareholders of Lassila & Tikanoja registered in the shareholder register maintained by Euroclear Finland Oy as at 2 January 2026. The percentages are rounded.

Shareholder Shares and Votes % Evald ja Hilda Nissi Foundation 3,496,487 9.15 Protector Forsikring ASA1) 2,014,377 5.27 Nordea Nordic Small Cap Fund 2,009,300 5.26 Maijala Juhani 1,529,994 4.00 Bergholm Heikki 895,057 2.34 Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Company 790,000 2.07 Maijala Mikko 730,000 1.91 Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Company 729,791 1.91 Åbo Akademi University Foundation 645,282 1.69 Aktia Capital Investment Fund 580,218 1.52 Ten largest in total 13,420,506 35.12 Other shareholders 24,791,218 64.88 Total 38,211,724 100.00 __________ 1) Based on notice by Protector Forsikring ASA in September 2025

Lassila & Tikanoja is a leading Nordic circular economy company committed to unleashing the potential of circularity together with its customers and partners. Our services include waste management and recycling, hazardous waste and remediation services as well as industrial services and water treatment. Our goal is to strengthen an efficient infrastructure in society and promote the sustainable use of materials by transforming waste streams into valuable raw materials. L&T employs approximately 2,300 people in Finland and Sweden and is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.

