Composition of Lassila & Tikanoja Plc’s Nomination Board

Lassila & Tikanoja Plc’s three largest shareholders, who are determined on the basis of the shareholder register held by Euroclear as per 14 January 2026 and who are shareholders acting according to the principles otherwise mentioned in the Charter, are entitled to appoint their representatives to the company’s Nomination Board.

According to the Charter of the Nomination Board, a group of shareholders may agree on the appointment of a joint representative to the Nomination Board. The following two groups of shareholders have agreed on the appointment of a joint representative: Evald and Hilda Nissi Foundation and Bergholm Heikki as the first group and Chemec Oy, CH-Polymers Oy, Maijala Eeva, Maijala Investment Oy, Maijala Juhani, Maijala Juuso, Maijala Miikka, Maijala Mikko, Maijala Roope and Maijala Tuula as the second group.

Lassila & Tikanoja Plc’s three largest shareholders, who are entitled to appoint a representative to Lassila & Tikanoja Plc’s Shareholders’ Nomination Board in January 2026, are the above-mentioned two groups of shareholders and Nordea Funds Ltd (through 11 funds managed by it).

The following persons have been appointed as their representatives in Lassila & Tikanoja’s Nomination Board:

Juhani Lassila – Chairman of the Board, Evald and Hilda Nissi Foundation, group of shareholders (approximately 11.5% of shares and votes)

Miikka Maijala – CEO, Clinius Oy, group of shareholders (approximately 9.4% of shares and votes)

Josefin Degerholm - CEO, Nordea Funds Ltd (approximately 6% of shares and votes)

The Chairman of Lassila & Tikanoja Plc’s Board of Directors, Jukka Leinonen, acts as the fourth member of the Nomination Board. The Chairman of the Nomination Board is Juhani Lassila.



The Nomination Board prepares proposals for board members and board remuneration for the next Annual General Meeting.



