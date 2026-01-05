HERE Technologies supports Lucid’s advanced EV navigation and driver assistance features

Lucid leverages the HERE Navigation SDK to build seamless, differentiated, and connected in-vehicle navigation and mobile/web trip planning for the Lucid Air and Lucid Gravity

HERE SDK supports Lucid’s custom EV routing features and real-time charge point data to optimize long-distance journeys

HERE also supports Advanced Driver-Assistance Systems (ADAS) in Lucid vehicles

Las Vegas, NV – HERE Technologies, the leading location data and technology platform, announced today that the HERE Navigation SDK is incorporated into Lucid’s vehicles. The HERE SDK works with the Lucid Gravity and Air models for in-vehicle navigation, the Lucid mobile application, and web planning. Lucid also leverages HERE data for Intelligent Speed Assistance and Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS).

Smarter navigation for EV drivers

Lucid has customized the EV navigation experience, incorporating the HERE SDK to deliver:

Optimized EV Routing: Intelligent planning for range, efficiency, and data to support Lucid’s battery preconditioning before DC fast charging.

Intelligent planning for range, efficiency, and data to support Lucid’s battery preconditioning before DC fast charging. EV Range Spider and Charge Point Data: Real-time updates to keep drivers informed of all destinations that can be reached based on a specific amount of time or charge level, with recommended fast charging station information incorporated.

Real-time updates to keep drivers informed of all destinations that can be reached based on a specific amount of time or charge level, with recommended fast charging station information incorporated. Seamless Integration: Lucid’s navigation system, leveraging the HERE SDK is built into the Lucid UX 3.0 digital cockpit.

Enhanced confidence through ADAS

HERE is delivering precise location data to support Lucid’s ADAS suite, including adaptive cruise control, automatic emergency braking, lane departure warning and highway assist. HERE ADAS is also integrated into Lucid’s DreamDriveTM systems, some of which include hands-free Drive Assist and automatic lane change. DreamDrive and the safety suite in Lucid vehicles are a supplement to, not a substitution for, attentive driving. They are not meant to replace mirrors or a driver's focused attention, and they should not be relied upon completely to avoid accidents.

Lucid’s Intelligent Speed Assistance (ISA) feature draws on up-to-date speed limit information from HERE to help drivers stay in tune with the posted speed limit on the roads they travel, adherent to the European Union ISA mandate.

Lucid and HERE will continue to innovate together, expanding location-based services across current and future Lucid models.

“It’s exciting to work with the Lucid team as they push the boundaries of EV innovation,” said Stuart Ryan, Senior Vice President and General Manager of the Americas at HERE. “By leveraging the HERE SDK and ADAS data, Lucid delivers seamless navigation and ADAS capabilities that elevate the driving experience.”

Experience the Lucid Gravity and its advanced navigation features at CES 2026 in the HERE Booth (#3501 in the West Hall).

