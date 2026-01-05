DeFi Development Corp. Publishes “Crypto’s 2025 Winner: Solana” Highlighting Network Adoption, Revenue, and Market Dominance

BOCA RATON, FL, Jan. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DeFi Development Corp. (Nasdaq: DFDV) (the “Company”), the first public company with a treasury strategy built to accumulate and compound Solana (“SOL”), today announced the publication of a comprehensive analysis detailing Solana’s industry-leading performance across the most important onchain metrics in 2025. The full report is available here: https://defidevcorp.beehiiv.com/p/solana-2025



With 2025 now in the rear-view, the smart contract war has entered its second decade. For a second consecutive year, Solana not only outperformed every major smart contract platform but extended and compounded its lead across real demand and economic activity. The data shows Solana decisively ahead of Ethereum, BNB Chain, and all other competitors across usage, growth, and economic gravity.

Key highlights from the report include:

• Transactions & Throughput: Solana processed approximately 33.1 billion transactions in 2025, up 28% YoY, more than all other major blockchains combined. Solana also averaged over 1,100 transactions per second, a 34% increase from 2024.

• User Growth: Solana added approximately 1 billion new wallets in 2025, a ~50% year-over-year increase and more than every other major chain combined.

• Developer Ecosystem: Solana hosted approximately 10,753 active developers in 2025 (+41% YoY), surpassing Ethereum’s developer count.

• Onchain Economic Activity: Decentralized exchange (DEX) volume on Solana surged to $1.57 trillion, up 126% YoY, and eclipsed Ethereum’s ~ $946 billion total.

• Network Revenue: Solana generated approximately $1.41 billion in onchain fees, surpassing Ethereum even as fee levels remained dramatically lower.

• Fee Stability: Using DeFi Development Corp.’s Fee Stability Ratio (FSR), Solana scored roughly 743, signaling astronomically lower median transaction fees and median transaction fee volatility than peers.

• Tokenized Markets: In just six months following the launch of tokenized equities on Solana, the network processed approximately $2.9 billion in tokenized stock volume, more than any other chain.

The 2025 Solana Dominance Report is data-driven and transparent, drawing on publicly available metrics across transactions, wallet growth, throughput, developer activity, economic volume, revenue, fee reliability, and emerging markets such as tokenized securities.

To read the full analysis, visit: https://defidevcorp.beehiiv.com/p/solana-2025



About DeFi Development Corp.



DeFi Development Corp. (Nasdaq: DFDV) has adopted a treasury policy under which the principal holding in its treasury reserve is allocated to SOL. Through this strategy, the Company provides investors with direct economic exposure to SOL, while also actively participating in the growth of the Solana ecosystem. In addition to holding and staking SOL, DeFi Development Corp. operates its own validator infrastructure, generating staking rewards and fees from delegated stake. The Company is also engaged across decentralized finance (“DeFi”) opportunities and continues to explore innovative ways to support and benefit from Solana’s expanding application layer.



The Company is an AI-powered online platform that connects the commercial real estate industry by providing data and software subscriptions, as well as value-add services, to multifamily and commercial property professionals, as the Company connects the increasingly complex ecosystem that stakeholders have to manage.

The Company currently serves more than one million web users annually, including multifamily and commercial property owners and developers applying for billions of dollars of debt financing per year, professional service providers, and thousands of multifamily and commercial property lenders, including more than 10% of the banks in America, credit unions, real estate investment trusts (“REITs”), debt funds, Fannie Mae® and Freddie Mac® multifamily lenders, FHA multifamily lenders, commercial mortgage-backed securities (“CMBS”) lenders, Small Business Administration (“SBA”) lenders, and more. The Company’s data and software offerings are generally offered on a subscription basis as software as a service (“SaaS”).



