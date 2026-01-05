ReelTime Media’s Reel Intelligence Delivers Transformational 2025, Structurally Outperforming Centralized AI Leaders in Under 8 Months

Bothell, WA, Jan. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ReelTime Media (OTCID:RLTR) today issued its 2025 Year-in-Review, highlighting the Company’s most significant milestone to date: the successful birth, validation, and rapid advancement of its proprietary intelligence platform, Reel Intelligence (“RI”), launched in 2025.





In less than eight months, Reel Intelligence progressed from concept to a fully operational, production-ready AI platform delivering cinema-quality video, photorealistic imagery, original music and voices, advanced research, and software code generation, within a single, unified intelligence system. RI’s architecture represents a structural evolution in artificial intelligence that materially outperforms centralized AI platforms operated by much larger competitors.

Anyone can Try RI Now for free at www.tryrinow.com

“2025 was the proof year,” said Barry Henthorn, CEO and CTO of ReelTime Media. “Reel Intelligence demonstrated that world-class AI does not require massive data centers, escalating power costs, or dependence on any single chip manufacturer. RI is self-learning, globally fluent, and improves as the connected world improves, while centralized AI platforms become increasingly expensive and constrained.”

2025 HIGHLIGHTS: FROM LAUNCH TO PROOF

Since its introduction in 2025, Reel Intelligence achieved multiple foundational milestones:

Successful launch of a fully distributed AI platform designed to operate without centralized data centers.

Validation of chip-agnostic architecture, eliminating dependency on any single hardware provider

Delivery of integrated multi-modal AI outputs, video, images, audio, research, and code, from one system in virtually all languages

Continuous capability improvement through self-learning mechanisms, without costly retraining cycles

Significantly reduced energy concentration and operating costs compared to centralized AI models

These accomplishments were achieved without the billions of dollars in capital investment typically required to scale legacy AI platforms.

DIRECT MARKET COMPARISONS: WHY RI OUTPERFORMS

Throughout 2025, Reel Intelligence demonstrated clear structural advantages relative to AI platforms operated by industry leaders including NVIDIA (NVDA), Alphabet (GOOGL), Palantir (PLTR), and Meta (META).

Capital Efficiency

Centralized AI leaders require massive and recurring capital expenditures for GPU clusters, facilities, power, and cooling. Reel Intelligence requires no proprietary data centers, enabling RLTR to scale without balance-sheet strain.

Hardware Independence

While many AI platforms are tightly coupled to specific GPU supply chains, RI is fully chip-agnostic. As global computing power expands, regardless of manufacturer, RI becomes more capable.

Scalability Economics

Centralized AI systems face rising marginal costs as usage increases. RI’s distributed architecture allows marginal costs to decline as adoption grows.

Unified Capability

Competitors often deploy AI through fragmented product stacks. RI delivers video, images, music, voice, research, and code through one cohesive intelligence platform.

Energy & Environmental Advantage

RI’s distributed model significantly reduces power concentration, cooling requirements, and environmental impact compared to centralized AI infrastructure.

Rate of Improvement

Legacy AI platforms depend on hardware refresh and retraining cycles for major gains. RI is self-learning by design, continuously improving as the connected world evolves, without requiring new infrastructure investment.

GLOBAL & MULTI-LINGUAL INTELLIGENCE

ReelTime Media further reported that during 2025, Reel Intelligence achieved broad cross-lingual capability spanning virtually all major modern and historical languages, enabling use across global markets and disciplines without language-based limitations. Unlike traditional AI platforms optimized for a limited set of modern languages, RI was designed as a self-learning intelligence capable of interpreting, generating, and translating content across diverse linguistic structures and legacy languages. RI’s distributed and self-learning architecture allows its language capabilities to expand continuously without retraining cycles, geographic constraints, or infrastructure rebuilds, making the platform inherently global from inception.

As global demand for AI accelerates, Reel Intelligence is positioned for disproportionate long-term opportunity relative to capital-intensive AI incumbents. RI’s distributed, self-learning, multilingual, capital-light architecture aligns with global trends toward efficiency, decentralization, sustainability, and universal accessibility.

About ReelTime Media: ReelTime Rentals, Inc. (OTCID:RLTR), doing business as ReelTime Media and ReelTime VR, is a Seattle area-based publicly traded company at the forefront of multimedia production and AI innovation. The company's flagship Reel Intelligence (RI) platform delivers an unprecedented suite of tools for creating images, audio, video, and more. ReelTime has also pioneered virtual reality content development and technology, providing end-to-end production, editing, and distribution services. The company continues to leverage its expertise to transform how content is produced, distributed, and experienced worldwide.

