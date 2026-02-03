ReelTime Slashes Potential Dilution by Over 74% with Historic Capital Reset

Bothell, WA, Feb. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ReelTime Media (OTCID:RLTR) today announced that it has reached definitive agreements with 18 key noteholders to renegotiate 67 outstanding notes, delivering a reduction in potential dilution of more than 74%. As a result of the restructuring, potential dilution has been reduced from just over 1.002 billion shares to approximately 260 million shares, removing a significant legacy overhang and materially strengthening the Company’s capital structure.

(RLTR) Slashes Dilution by 74%

Under the new agreements, notes that had previously matured and were accruing substantially higher interest rates will restart as of February 22, 2026, coinciding with the one-year anniversary of ReelTime’s Reel Intelligence (“RI”) platform, and will mature on February 22, 2028. The revised terms preclude any conversions of the notes for at least two years and reset the interest rate across the notes to 5%, providing the Company with a clear runway to execute its growth strategy without dilution pressure.

“This restructuring represents a decisive break from legacy financing structures that no longer serve shareholders,” said Barry Henthorn, CEO of ReelTime Media. “We reduced potential dilution by more than 74%, eliminated near-term conversion risk, and aligned our debt at a 5% interest rate. At the same time, we did it in a way that reflects how RI was designed to scale, without forcing shareholders to continuously absorb dilution.”

ReelTime’s actions stand in sharp contrast to the broader artificial intelligence sector. While major AI companies such as NVIDIA, Alphabet, Palantir, Microsoft, and Meta Platforms continue to expand share counts through stock-based compensation, equity issuance, and capital-intensive infrastructure investment, ReelTime Media is moving decisively in the opposite direction. By renegotiating legacy obligations, locking out conversions, and materially reducing its future share overhang, the Company is actively shrinking dilution risk. This shareholder-first strategy reflects the fundamentally different economics of ReelTime’s Reel Intelligence (“RI”) platform, which operates without the need for massive, centralized infrastructure, specialized chip dependency, or perpetual equity financing. As a result, value creation at ReelTime is structured to accrue on a per-share basis, rather than being offset by ongoing dilution.

This announcement comes one week after the Company disclosed that it had reduced overall debt by more than 50%, bringing ReelTime’s total debt reduction to approximately 64% over the past year. Together, these actions represent a comprehensive transformation of the Company’s balance sheet and underscore management’s commitment to disciplined capital stewardship.

“We believe this positions ReelTime uniquely in the AI and media landscape,” Henthorn added. “As others scale by adding infrastructure and issuing shares, we’re scaling by removing financial drag. That difference matters.”

The renegotiated notes are expected to be fully executed and included in the subsequent event section of the Company’s upcoming annual report.

About ReelTime Media: ReelTime Rentals, Inc. (OTCID:RLTR), doing business as ReelTime Media and ReelTime VR, is a Seattle area-based publicly traded company at the forefront of multimedia production and AI innovation. The company's flagship Reel Intelligence (RI) platform delivers an unprecedented suite of tools for creating images, audio, video, and more. ReelTime has also pioneered virtual reality content development and technology, providing end-to-end production, editing, and distribution services. The company continues to leverage its expertise to transform how content is produced, distributed, and experienced worldwide.

A video accompanying this announcement is available here: https://youtube.com/watch?v=-Pv5AHkQWo8