ReelTime’s Reel Intelligence (“RI”) Becomes the First Multi-Modal AI Platform to Deliver Single-Image 2D-to-3D Models Ready for 3D Printing

Seattle, WA, Jan. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ReelTime Media (OTCID:RLTR) today announced that its Reel Intelligence (“RI”) platform has reached a new milestone, becoming the first fully integrated, multi-modal artificial intelligence platform capable of converting a single 2D image into a rotatable 3D model that can be exported for 3D printing.

RI Goes 3D

Anyone can Try RI Now for free at www.tryrinow.com and experience it themselves.

ReelTime stated that RI’s latest advancement enables users to take one image and automatically generate a three-dimensional model that can be viewed, rotated, refined, and exported in the industry-leading format GLB, which includes full color surpassing previous standards STL, and OBJ, making the output suitable for commercial and consumer 3D printing workflows.

The Company emphasized that this capability is natively embedded within RI’s unified multi-modal platform, which already supports video, image, music, voice, research, and code generation. Unlike fragmented or experimental tools, RI’s 2D-to-3D functionality is designed for practical, real-world production use.

Based on publicly available information, ReelTime noted that other widely known AI platforms do not currently offer a broadly accessible, single-image 2D-to-3D workflow designed for export and 3D printing, including:

ChatGPT , developed by OpenAI (private)

, developed by OpenAI (private) DeepSeek (private)

(private) Grok , developed by xAI (private)

, developed by xAI (private) Gemini, developed by Alphabet (GOOGL)

The Company further noted that Microsoft (MSFT) has introduced a limited image-to-3D feature through Copilot 3D, which is currently available only via Copilot Labs, requires specific account access, and, according to publicly available descriptions, is not broadly deployed as a fully integrated, print-focused solution.

By comparison, ReelTime stated that RI’s solution is available standard within its production platform, does not require specialized labs programs or restricted access, and is designed to generate export-ready 3D models from a single image, a capability the Company believes places RI ahead of larger, centralized, hardware-dependent AI systems.

“This milestone reinforces what we have said from the beginning, Reel Intelligence was built differently,” said Barry Henthorn, CEO of ReelTime Media. “RI is a unified, multi-modal intelligence platform, not a collection of disconnected tools. Delivering usable 3D models from a single image is now a real-world capability, and it highlights how RI continues to move ahead of legacy AI architectures.”

ReelTime believes this advancement has potential applications across product design, manufacturing, rapid prototyping, media and entertainment, e-commerce visualization, education, and consumer creativity. The Company also emphasized that RI’s distributed, chip-agnostic architecture allows new capabilities to be introduced without reliance on centralized data centers, proprietary chipsets, or capital-intensive infrastructure, an approach that management believes supports long-term scalability and efficiency.

As global demand for AI accelerates, Reel Intelligence is positioned for disproportionate long-term opportunity relative to capital-intensive AI incumbents. RI’s distributed, self-learning, multilingual, capital-light architecture aligns with global trends toward efficiency, decentralization, sustainability, and universal accessibility.

About ReelTime Media: ReelTime Rentals, Inc. (OTCID:RLTR), doing business as ReelTime Media and ReelTime VR, is a Seattle area-based publicly traded company at the forefront of multimedia production and AI innovation. The company's flagship Reel Intelligence (RI) platform delivers an unprecedented suite of tools for creating images, audio, video, and more. ReelTime has also pioneered virtual reality content development and technology, providing end-to-end production, editing, and distribution services. The company continues to leverage its expertise to transform how content is produced, distributed, and experienced worldwide.

A video accompanying this announcement is available here: https://youtube.com/watch?v=-Pv5AHkQWo8