PNRG INVESTOR NOTICE: Kaskela Law Firm Announces Investigation of PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation (PNRG) and Encourages PNRG Shareholders with Losses to Contact the Firm

PHILADELPHIA, Jan. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaskela Law LLC announces that it is investigating PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation (NASDAQ: PNRG) (“PrimeEnergy”) on behalf of the company’s shareholders to determine whether PrimeEnergy and/or the company’s officers and directors violated the securities laws or breached their fiduciary duties in connection with recent corporate actions.

Since March 2025, shares of PrimeEnergy’s common stock have declined in value from a trading price of over $228.00 per share to a current value of less than $175.00 per share, a cumulative decline of over $50.00 per share, or over 23% in value.

Current PrimeEnergy shareholders are encouraged to contact Kaskela Law LLC (D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq. or Adrienne Bell, Esq.) for additional information about this investigation and their legal rights and options at (484) 229 – 0750, by email at abell@kaskelalaw.com, or by clicking on the following link (or by copying and pasting the link into your browser if necessary):

https://kaskelalaw.com/case/primeenergy/

Kaskela Law LLC exclusively represents investors in securities fraud, corporate governance, and merger & acquisition litigation on a contingent basis. For additional information about Kaskela Law LLC please visit www.kaskelalaw.com.

CONTACT:

KASKELA LAW LLC

D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq.

(skaskela@kaskelalaw.com)

Adrienne Bell, Esq.

(abell@kaskelalaw.com)

18 Campus Blvd., Suite 100

Newtown Square, PA 19073

(888) 715 – 1740

(484) 229 – 0750

www.kaskelalaw.com

This notice may constitute attorney advertising in certain jurisdictions.