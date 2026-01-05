LACAHSA Opens $200 Million Funding Opportunity to Innovate & Accelerate Affordable Housing Across Los Angeles County

Los Angeles, CA, Jan. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Just days after awarding $11 million in emergency rental assistance and financial assistance funding, the L.A. County Affordable Housing Solutions Agency (LACAHSA) has launched its first Notice of Funding Availability (NOFA), making more than $200 million available to accelerate the production and preservation of affordable housing across Los Angeles County.

The NOFA officially opened on December 16, 2025, and will remain open through January 23, 2026, advancing LACAHSA’s rapid transition from planning to action.

“This funding will help accelerate affordable housing production and preservation across Los Angeles County at a time when far too many residents are being priced out of their communities,” said LACAHSA Board Chair and Long Beach Mayor Rex Richardson. “By prioritizing projects that lower development costs and are ready to break ground within 12 months, we can move faster to deliver homes where they’re needed most and strengthen housing stability across Los Angeles County.”

“The LACAHSA funding opportunity is a big milestone in our work to make housing more affordable across L.A. County,” said LACAHSA Board Member and Supervisor Holly J. Mitchell. “I am proud of the work we’ve done to get LACAHSA to this point for its first notice of funding that will incentivize new models of affordable housing development and preserve critical housing supply already in our communities. This is just the beginning for the agency.”

The Production and Preservation NOFA represents a significant investment. In a market where affordable housing projects routinely face significant financing gaps, a $200 million funding commitment provides a significant investment to move stalled and shovel-ready projects into construction.

Full NOFA materials and application details are available at www.lacahsa.gov/nofa.

LACAHSA is a newly created independent countywide agency created to prevent homelessness and make housing more affordable.

Funded by Measure A, the countywide, voter-approved sales tax dedicated to housing and homelessness solutions, the NOFA, alongside recent renter protection awards, demonstrates how Measure A dollars are being deployed quickly and strategically to address both immediate housing instability and the long-term shortage of affordable homes.

NOFA Overview

The inaugural NOFA makes available more than $200 million in financing for affordable housing projects, with a focus on:

Eligible Applicants: Nonprofit and for-profit developers, with preference for nonprofit-led and community-based projects

Eligible Projects: New construction, preservation, and rehabilitation of affordable multifamily housing

Financing Tools: Ten distinct financing products, ranging from predevelopment loans to operating subsidies, designed to support flexible, high-impact partnerships

Built on Public Input and Transparency

The NOFA reflects extensive stakeholder engagement, including public input gathered during the October–November 2025 public comment period. LACAHSA will continue to prioritize transparency and accountability as it deploys Measure A funds and evaluates applications.

All feedback received will help inform the agency’s decisions as it deploys significant public resources to address the region’s housing needs.

Momentum Toward Housing Stability and Supply

The NOFA launch follows LACAHSA’s recent approval of $11.4 million in emergency rental and flexible financial assistance to prevent homelessness, underscoring the agency’s dual strategy: keeping people housed now while building the affordable housing supply for the future.

About LACAHSA

The Los Angeles County Affordable Housing Solutions Agency (LACAHSA) is an independent, regional government agency established in 2022 to address the housing crisis through production, preservation, and tenant protection strategies. Funded by Measure A, LACAHSA brings together cities, developers, and nonprofits to deliver housing solutions that are equitable, efficient, and transformative across Los Angeles County.

